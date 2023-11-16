HT Auto
China President Xi Jinping lands in US, brings in his armoured Hongqi N701 Limo

China President Xi Jinping is in the United States in what is his first visit here in six years. The last time Jinping was in the country was back in 2017 when he held meetings with then US President Donald Trump. This time, he met- and held meetings - with current US President Joe Biden. And if Biden has ‘The Beast’, Jinping was all too keen to show off his highly-secretive 'N701'.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Nov 2023, 12:52 PM
Hongqi
The Hongqi N701 Limousine, tasked with transporting China President Xi Jinpinf in the US, is seen at the San Francisco airport.
Hongqi
The Hongqi N701 Limousine, tasked with transporting China President Xi Jinpinf in the US, is seen at the San Francisco airport.

N701 is the codename for the armoured Hongqi N701 Limousine that is the official car for Jinping. And the vehicle has been transported all the way across the ocean and into the US for the official visit of the 70-year-old Chinese supreme leader.

Many of the details of the official vehicles belonging to heads of states are kept confidential owing to security reasons. But even then, some details are in public domain. Like Biden's $1.5 million Cadillac One Limousine stagecoach which wieghs 20,000 pounds, can seat seven and has five-inch thick windows, complete with bullet and grenade-proof body. Or India Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mercedes Maybach S650 that is powered by a six-litre twin turbo V12 engine and gets armoured defense against bullets, bombs and even short-throw missiles. But details about the Hongqi N701 Limousine are sparse.

Reports in the Chinese media highlight that the Hongqi N701 Limousine measures around 18 feet in length and moves on wheels that are 21 inches thick. These wheels are bulletproof and so are the glasses all around the vehicle. The exterior body also gets armour plating while there is an air compression system to protect the occupants against chemical attacks. Some reports even suggest that the vehicle is powered by a six-litre V12 engine that puts out 408 hp.

Manufactured exclusively by Hongqi, a brand owned by China's FAW Group, the vehicle has a solid road presence even if the styling is rather understated. The Hongqi N701 Limousine gets a block solid front facia with a large grille and minor chrome surrounds on the vertical slats on the bumper. The LED lights are rather simple and there is a bit more of chrome on the window surrounds.

First Published Date: 16 Nov 2023, 12:51 PM IST
TAGS: Hongqi Xi Jinping Joe Biden The Beast Cadillac

