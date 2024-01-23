Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 2.87 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ dealers and showrooms in Delhi for best offers.
Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ on road price breakup in Delhi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ is mainly compared to Revolt Motors RV400 which starts at Rs. 1.27 Lakhs in Delhi, Kabira Mobility KM 3000 which starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs in Delhi and Super Soco TS Street Hunter starting at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs in Delhi.
Variants On-Road Price Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ STD ₹ 2.87 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
