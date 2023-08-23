Limited Edition Revolt RV400 e-motorcycle launched. Here’s what makes it special

RattanIndia’s Revolt Motors has launched the new RV400 electric motorcycle limited edition in the new Stealth Black colour scheme. The new Revolt RV400 Limited Edition is priced at ₹1.17 lakh (ex-showroom, after discounts and subsidies) and has been launched to celebrate the company’s sixth anniversary. The limited edition electric motorcycle can be booked online or at Revolt’s dealerships for a token of ₹4,999.

The Limited Edition Revolt RV400 gets an all-black paint scheme for a new look. The bike looks bolder and is complemented by the gold-finished USD front forks as against the telescopic forks on the standard version. The bike also gets black alloy wheels, a swingarm, a handlebar and grab handles to complete the look. Compared to the standard model, the limited edition RV400 is about ₹5,000 more expensive.

The Revolt RV400 Limited Edition carries over the same mechanicals and cycle parts including the 3 kW motor

There are no design or mechanical changes to the Revolt RV400 Limited Edition. The electric motorcycle continues to get a 3 kW (4 bhp) mid-drive motor that develops 170 Nm of peak torque with power going to the rear wheel via a belt drive. The e-motorcycle claims a top speed of 85 kmph with a range of 150 km (claimed) on a single charge. The RV400 can be charged from 0-100 per cent in 4.5 hours using a standard charger.

Revolt Motors has not revealed the number of units the new RV400 Stealth Black edition will be limited to. The e-motorcycle was one of the first to go on sale in India and remains popular despite new arrivals. The RV400 takes on the Hop Oxo, Tork Kratos R, Oben Rorr, Odysse Vader and more. The bike will soon face competition from the Matter Aera as well.

