Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ STD

1/16
2/16
3/16
4/16
5/16
6/16
2.87 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ Key Specs
Max Speed85 kmph
Range80-150 km
View all RV400 BRZ specs and features

RV400 BRZ STD Latest Updates

RV400 BRZ falls under Electric Bikes, Sports Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of RV400 BRZ STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 2.87 Lakhs. It offers many

  • Range: 80-150 km
  • Max Speed: 85 kmph
  • Battery Capacity: 3.24 Kwh
    Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ STD Price

    STD
    ₹2.87 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    85 Kmph
    80-150 Km
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,37,950
    RTO
    5,735
    Insurance
    1,43,685
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    2,87,370
    EMI@6,177/mo
    Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ STD Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Length
    2156 mm
    Ground Clearance
    215 mm
    Wheelbase
    1350 mm
    Height
    1112 mm
    Kerb Weight
    115 kg
    Saddle Height
    814 mm
    Width
    813 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    240 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-90/80-17, Rear :-110/80-17
    Rear Brake Diameter
    240 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Range
    80-150 km
    Max Speed
    85 kmph
    Max Power
    3000 W
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Starting
    Push Button Start
    Motor Power
    3 kW
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Front Suspension
    Upside Down Forks
    Rear Suspension
    Monoshock(Adjustable)
    Riding Modes
    Yes
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Gradeability
    10.2 Degree
    Call/SMS Alerts
    No
    Odometer
    Digital
    Clock
    Digital
    Instrument Console
    Digital
    Mobile Application
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Seat Type
    Split
    Additional Features
    Real time temperature, Battery level
    Geo Fencing
    No
    Charging Station Locater
    Yes
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    USB Charging Port
    Yes
    Display
    Yes
    Charging at Charging Station
    Yes
    Charging Time(0-80%)
    3 Hours (0 - 75 %)
    Charging at Home
    Yes
    Battery Warranty
    5 Years or 75,000 Km
    Battery Capacity
    3.24 Kwh
    Low Battery Indicator
    Yes
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Headlight
    LED
    Battery Type
    Li-ion
    Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ STD Offers
    Delhi
    Get Total Saving Upto Rs. 31,200 On Revolt 400 BRZ...
    Applicable on rv400-brzstd variant
    Expiring on 1 Mar
    View Offer
    Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ STD EMI
    EMI5,559 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    2,58,632
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    2,58,632
    Interest Amount
    74,909
    Payable Amount
    3,33,541

