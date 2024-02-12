RV400 BRZ falls under Electric Bikes, Sports Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of RV400 BRZ STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 2.87 Lakhs. It offers many RV400 BRZ falls under Electric Bikes, Sports Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of RV400 BRZ STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 2.87 Lakhs. It offers many features like Riding Modes, Charging at Charging Station, Low Battery Indicator, Mobile Application, Charging Station Locater and specs like: Range: 80-150 km Max Speed: 85 kmph Battery Capacity: 3.24 Kwh ...Read MoreRead Less