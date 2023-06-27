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RorrPriceRangeSpecifications
Oben Rorr Front Left View
1/9
Oben Rorr Front Right View
2/9
Oben Rorr Front Suspension View
3/9
Oben Rorr Front Tyre View
4/9
Oben Rorr Front View
5/9
Oben Rorr Headlight
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6/9

Oben Rorr STD

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.59 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Rorr STD

Rorr STD Prices

The Rorr STD, is priced at ₹1.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Rorr STD Range

The Rorr STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Rorr STD Colours

The Rorr STD is available in 2 colour options: Red, Voltaic Yellow.

Rorr STD Battery & Range

Rorr STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Rorr STD include the Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor priced ₹1.55 Lakhs and the Avore EX2 priced between ₹1.46 Lakhs - 1.7 Lakhs.

Rorr STD Specs & Features

The Rorr STD has Mobile Application, Charging at Home, Low Battery Indicator, Fast Charging Time, Anti Theft Alarm, Bluetooth Connectivity, Passenger Footrest and Display.

Oben Rorr STD Price

Rorr STD

₹1.59 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,49,999
Insurance
8,937
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,58,936
EMI@3,416/mo
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Close

Oben Rorr STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Ground Clearance
230 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

0-40 Kmph (sec)
3s
Range
187 km
Max Speed
100 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Torque
330 Nm
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
1000 W
Water Proof Rating
IP67
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Fuel Type
Electric

Features and Safety

Mobile Application
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Fast Charging Time
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Additional Features
GPS, MHX (Maximum Heat Exchanging), Driver Alert System, IoT-led Gamification
Clock
Digital
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes

Charging

Charging Time(0-80%)
6 Hours
Charging at Home
Yes

Electricals

Battery Warranty
3 Years
Battery Capacity
4.4 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lithium-Ion
Oben Rorr STD EMI
EMI3,075 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,43,042
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,43,042
Interest Amount
41,430
Payable Amount
1,84,472

Oben Rorr Alternatives

Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor

Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor

1.55 Lakhs
RorrvsFerrato Disruptor
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
+1
RorrvsEX2
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
RorrvsEX1
Earth Energy EV Evolve Z

Earth Energy EV Evolve Z

1.3 Lakhs
RorrvsEvolve Z
Revolt Motors RVX

Revolt Motors RVX

1.24 Lakhs
RorrvsRVX
Revolt Motors RV400

Revolt Motors RV400

1.4 Lakhs Onwards
RorrvsRV400

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