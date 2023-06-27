The Rorr STD, is priced at ₹1.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The Rorr STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Rorr STD is available in 2 colour options: Red, Voltaic Yellow.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Rorr STD include the Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor priced ₹1.55 Lakhs and the Avore EX2 priced between ₹1.46 Lakhs - 1.7 Lakhs.
The Rorr STD has Mobile Application, Charging at Home, Low Battery Indicator, Fast Charging Time, Anti Theft Alarm, Bluetooth Connectivity, Passenger Footrest and Display.