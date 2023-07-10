Saved Articles

Oben Rorr On Road Price in Ahmedabad

1.5 Lakhs* Onwards
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Rorr Price in Ahmedabad

Oben Rorr on road price in Ahmedabad starts from Rs. 1.50 Lakhs.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Oben Rorr STD₹ 1.50 Lakhs
Oben Rorr Variant Wise Price List in Ahmedabad

STD
₹1.50 Lakhs*On-Road Price
100 Kmph
187 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,49,999
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Ahmedabad)
1,49,999
EMI@3,224/mo
Oben Rorr News

First to Rorr delivery event conducted by Oben Rorr at its manufacturing facility in Bengaluru.
Oben Electric commences deliveries of Oben Rorr electric motorbike
10 Jul 2023
The Oben Rorr electric motorcycle is priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.50 lakh (ex-showroom, after subsidy)
Tork Kratos R rival Oben Rorr electric motorcycle deliveries to begin in first week of July
30 Jun 2023
(L-R) Sagar Thakkar, co-founder & CPO, Madhumita Agrawal, co-founder & CEO & Dinkar Agrawal, co-founder at Oben Electric with the Rorr e-bike
Oben Electric raises 40 crore in latest fundraise; Rorr e-bike deliveries begin in July
27 Jun 2023
Production for the Oben Rorr electric motorcycle is expected to begin by mid-December
Oben Rorr electric motorcycle bags over 17,000 pre-bookings, deliveries in 2023
30 Nov 2022
Oben has raised a fresh investment of $4 million as it gears up to begin deliveries of the new Rorr electric motorcycle
Oben raises $4 million in pre-series round, Rorr deliveries begin in Q1 2023
29 Nov 2022
 Oben Rorr News

Oben Rorr Videos

Priced at under 1 lakh in Maharashtra, the Oben Rorr claims a range of 200 kms on single charge.
Oben Rorr electric motorcycle: Road test review
1 Jul 2022
Oben Rorr will be available in seven different states in the first phase after launch.
Oben Rorr electric motorcycle: First look
23 Mar 2022
The new KTM 390 Duke comes with a more muscular design, updated engine, new chassis and wheels as well as several new features.
2024 KTM 390 Duke video review: The pocket rocket is back
17 Sept 2023
TVS Motor has launched the X electric scooter at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.50 lakh at an event in Dubai on Wednesday, August 23.
TVS X electric scooter launches in Dubai: First look
24 Aug 2023
Jointly developed and manufactured in India by Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto, the Speed 400 promises to disrupt the 350cc-400cc segment dominated by Royal Enfield.
Triumph Speed 400 motorcycle review: Is it worth the hype?
15 Jul 2023
