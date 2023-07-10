HT Auto
Oben Rorr electric motorcycle deliveries begin

Bengaluru-based EV startup Oben Electric has started deliveries of its flagship electric motorcycle Oben Rorr. It has already delivered 25 units of the performance e-motorcycle to customers at an event at its manufacturing facility located in Jigani, Bengaluru. The first batch of customers were also offered exclusive merchandise at the ‘First to Rorr’ (F2R) event. The bike is priced at 1.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 10 Jul 2023, 14:28 PM
Follow us on:
First to Rorr delivery event conducted by Oben Rorr at its manufacturing facility in Bengaluru.
The performance electric motorcycle is capable of accelerating from 0-40 kmph in just three seconds. It gets a top speed of 100 kilometres per hour and the per charge range delivered by it is claimed to be 187 kilometres. It uses a 4.4 kWh battery pack and an 8 kWh IPMSM motor. It takes about two hours to be juiced up to full.

The electric vehicle startup is offering first-in-segment three free services on the bike in the first year of ownership to their customers. A 50,000 km/three-year Warranty is extendable to five years or 75,000 km, whichever is earlier, while there is also a three-year motor warranty. Customers can also avail free Roadside Assistance (RSA), and a nationwide access to more than 12,000 charging stations through charging partners.

The company commenced the sales of the Oben Rorr electric motorcycle in May this year from their first experience centre at Bengaluru’s HSR Layout. The company claims that the unique selling propositions (USPs) of the performance bike include better performance compared to a 150cc petrol motorcycle, new-age design and smart features. Further, the company says that minimal operational cost makes it an easy ownership experience for customers.

Oben Electric claims that it has received a total of 21,000 pre-orders for the flagship electric motorcycle. It is also actively expanding its manufacturing capacity, along with plans to open showrooms and service centers in every city and state. The company also pkans to double the size of the team in the coming months.

First Published Date: 10 Jul 2023, 14:28 PM IST
TAGS: city Oben Rorr electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility

