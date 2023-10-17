Saved Articles

Revolt Motors Revolt RV400 On Road Price in Ahmedabad

90,799 - 1.07 Lakhs*
Revolt RV400 Price in Ahmedabad

Revolt Motors Revolt RV400 on road price in Ahmedabad starts from Rs. 1.07 Lakhs.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Revolt Motors Revolt RV400 RV400 STD₹ 1.07 Lakhs
Revolt Motors Revolt RV400 Variant Wise Price List in Ahmedabad

RV400 STD
₹1.07 Lakhs*On-Road Price
85 Kmph
150 Km/charge
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,06,999
On-Road Price in Ahmedabad
1,06,999
EMI@2,300/mo
Revolt Motors Revolt RV400 Alternatives

Hop Electric LEO

Hop Electric LEO

72,818 - 87,516
Check latest Offers
LEO Price in Delhi
Benling India Benling Aura

Benling India Benling Aura

73,000 Onwards
Check latest Offers
Benling Aura Price in Delhi
Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk

Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk

73,999 - 1.04 Lakhs
Check latest Offers
Odysse Electric Hawk Price in Delhi
BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric ONE

BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric ONE

74,000 Onwards
Check latest Offers
BattRE Electric ONE Price in Delhi
Okaya EV ClassIQ

Okaya EV ClassIQ

74,500 Onwards
Check latest Offers
ClassIQ Price in Delhi

    News

    The Revolt RV400 Cricket special edition arrives in the new 'India Blue' paint scheme
    Revolt RV400 Cricket Special Edition e-motorcycle launched. Check out the price
    17 Oct 2023
    The Limited Edition Revolt RV400 gets the new Stealth Black paint scheme with gold-finished USD front forks
    Limited Edition Revolt RV400 e-motorcycle launched. Here's what makes it special
    23 Aug 2023
    The Revolt RV400 electric motorcycle has been inducted into the Kochi Police Department
    Kochi Police inducts Revolt RV400 electric motorcycle into its fleet
    9 Jun 2023
    Oben Rorr electric motorcycle (right) will take on rivals like Revolt RV400 and Tork Kratos R.
    Oben Rorr vs Revolt RV400 and Tork Kratos R: Price, features, range compared
    23 Mar 2022
    The new launched Tork Kratos EV (left) is a direct rival to the likes of Revolt RV400 (right).
    Tork Kratos vs Revolt RV400: Specifications, price compared
    26 Jan 2022
    View all
      News

    Videos

    Oben Rorr will be available in seven different states in the first phase after launch.
    Oben Rorr electric motorcycle: First look
    23 Mar 2022
    The new KTM 390 Duke comes with a more muscular design, updated engine, new chassis and wheels as well as several new features.
    2024 KTM 390 Duke video review: The pocket rocket is back
    17 Sept 2023
    TVS Motor has launched the X electric scooter at a price of ₹2.50 lakh at an event in Dubai on Wednesday, August 23.
    TVS X electric scooter launches in Dubai: First look
    24 Aug 2023
    Jointly developed and manufactured in India by Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto, the Speed 400 promises to disrupt the 350cc-400cc segment dominated by Royal Enfield.
    Triumph Speed 400 motorcycle review: Is it worth the hype?
    15 Jul 2023
    How To Bump Start A Motorcycle
    How To Bump Start A Motorcycle | All Things Auto
    12 Jul 2023
