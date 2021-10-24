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Revolt Motors RV400 Cricket Special Edition

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.46 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare

RV400 Cricket Special Edition

RV400 Cricket Special Edition Prices

The RV400 Cricket Special Edition, is priced at ₹1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

RV400 Cricket Special Edition Range

The RV400 Cricket Special Edition offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

RV400 Cricket Special Edition Colours

The RV400 Cricket Special Edition is available in 5 colour options: Mist Grey, Lightning Yellow, India Blue, Eclipse Red, Cosmic Black.

RV400 Cricket Special Edition Battery & Range

RV400 Cricket Special Edition vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the RV400 Cricket Special Edition include the Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor priced ₹1.55 Lakhs and the Avore EX2 priced between ₹1.46 Lakhs - 1.7 Lakhs.

RV400 Cricket Special Edition Specs & Features

The RV400 Cricket Special Edition has Low Battery Indicator, Clock, OTA Battery Updates, Battery Portability, Projector Headlights, Internet Connectivity, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Geo Fencing and Passenger Footrest.

Revolt Motors RV400 Cricket Special Edition Price

RV400 Cricket Special Edition

₹1.46 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,39,950
Insurance
5,771
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,45,721
EMI@3,132/mo
Add to Compare
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Revolt Motors RV400 Cricket Special Edition Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Ground Clearance
215 mm
Length
2156 mm
Wheelbase
1350 mm
Height
1112 mm
Kerb Weight
108 kg
Saddle Height
814 mm
Width
813 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front 90/80-17, Rear 120/80-17
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm
Tyre Size
Front 90/80-17, Rear 120/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Range
150 km
Max Speed
85 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Swappable Battery
Yes
Max Torque
170 Nm
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Remote Start
Motor Power
3000 W
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Fuel Type
Electric
Emission Type
bs6

Chassis and Suspension

Chassis
Lightweight Single cradle Frame
Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
Monoshock(Adjustable)
Front Suspension
Upside Down Forks

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery IP Rating
IP67
Battery Warranty
5 Years or 75,000 Km
Battery Capacity
3.24 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
OTA Battery Updates
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Battery Portability
Yes
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Projector Headlights
Yes
Battery Type
Lithium Ion
Hub Motor
No

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Eco, Normal and Sport
Speedometer
Digital
Internet Connectivity
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Additional Features
Ambient Light Sensor, Battery Status, Parking Signal, Locate my motorcycle
Geo Fencing
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes

Charging

Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging at Home
Yes
Revolt Motors RV400 Cricket Special Edition EMI
EMI2,819 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,31,148
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,31,148
Interest Amount
37,985
Payable Amount
1,69,133

Revolt Motors RV400 other Variants

RV400 STD

₹1.46 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,39,950
Insurance
5,771
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,45,721
EMI@3,132/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Revolt Motors RV400 Alternatives

Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor

Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor

1.55 Lakhs
RV400vsFerrato Disruptor
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
+1
RV400vsEX2
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
RV400vsEX1
Earth Energy EV Evolve Z

Earth Energy EV Evolve Z

1.3 Lakhs
RV400vsEvolve Z
Revolt Motors RVX

Revolt Motors RVX

1.24 Lakhs
RV400vsRVX
Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ

Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ

1.3 Lakhs
RV400vsRV400 BRZ

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