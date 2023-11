RV400 falls under Electric Bikes, Sports Bikes category and has 2 variants. The price of RV400 Cricket Special Edition (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.46 Lakhs. It offers many RV400 falls under Electric Bikes, Sports Bikes category and has 2 variants. The price of RV400 Cricket Special Edition (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.46 Lakhs. It offers many features like Internet Connectivity, Projector Headlights, Clock, Mobile Application, Geo Fencing and specs like: Range: 150 Km Max Speed: 85 Kmph Battery Capacity: 3.24 kWh ...Read MoreRead Less