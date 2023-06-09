HT Auto
1/16
2/16
3/16
4/16
5/16
View all Images
6/16

Revolt Motors Revolt RV400 Specifications

Revolt Motors Revolt RV400 starting price is Rs. 90,799 in India. Revolt Motors Revolt RV400 is available in 1 variant and
90,799 - 1.07 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check latest Offers

Revolt Motors Revolt RV400 Specs

Revolt Motors Revolt RV400 comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Revolt RV400 starts at Rs. 90,799 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Revolt Motors Revolt RV400 sits in the Electric Bikes segment in ...Read More

Revolt Motors Revolt RV400 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
RV400 STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Kerb Weight
108 kg
Saddle Height
814 mm
Load Capacity
150 kg
Ground Clearance
215 mm
Wheelbase
1350 mm
Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider)
30 psi
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm
Front Tyre Pressure (Rider)
28 psi
Tyre Size
Front 90/80-17,Rear 120/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Max Torque
170 Nm
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Remote Start
Motor Type
Mid Drive
Range (Normal Mode)
100 km/charge
Motor Power
3000 W
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Range
150 km/charge
Range (Sport Mode)
85 km/charge
Range (Eco Mode)
150 km/charge
Max Speed
85 kmph
Chassis
Lightweight Single cradle Frame
Body Type
Electric Bikes
Rear Suspension
Monoshock
Front Suspension
Upside Down Forks
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging Time(0-100%)
4.5 Hours
Charging at Home
No
Riding Modes
Yes
Navigation
Yes
Charging Point
Yes
Artificial Exhaust Sound System
Yes
Internet Connectivity
Yes
Clock
Yes
Geofencing
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Console
Digital
Additional Features
RBS, Adjustable Footpegs, Portable Charging
Pass Switch
Yes
Braking Type
Combi Brake System
Central Locking
Yes
Fast Charging
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes
Battery Capacity
72 V, 3.24 KWh
LED Tail Lights
Yes
DRLs
Yes
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Projector Headlights
Yes
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lithium-Ion

Revolt Motors Revolt RV400 Alternatives

Hop Electric LEO

Hop Electric LEO

72,818 - 87,516
Check latest offers
Revolt RV400 vs LEO
Benling India Benling Aura

Benling India Benling Aura

73,000 Onwards
Check latest offers
Revolt RV400 vs Benling Aura
Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk

Odysse Electric Odysse Electric Hawk

73,999 - 1.04 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Revolt RV400 vs Odysse Elect...
BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric ONE

BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric ONE

74,000 Onwards
Check latest offers
Revolt RV400 vs BattRE Elect...
Okaya EV ClassIQ

Okaya EV ClassIQ

74,500 Onwards
Check latest offers
Revolt RV400 vs ClassIQ

News

The Revolt RV400 electric motorcycle has been inducted into the Kochi Police Department
Kochi Police inducts Revolt RV400 electric motorcycle into its fleet
9 Jun 2023
Oben Rorr electric motorcycle (right) will take on rivals like Revolt RV400 and Tork Kratos R.
Oben Rorr vs Revolt RV400 and Tork Kratos R: Price, features, range compared
23 Mar 2022
The new launched Tork Kratos EV (left) is a direct rival to the likes of Revolt RV400 (right).&nbsp;
Tork Kratos vs Revolt RV400: Specifications, price compared
26 Jan 2022
The Tork Kratos was earlier codenamed T6X and has been undergoing tests for the last couple of years.
Revolt RV400 rivaling Tork Kratos electric bike to launch on this date
19 Jan 2022
Seven electric two-wheeler manufacturers have written to the government to seek <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>469 crore subsidies from the consumers who have benefitted from the FAME 2 scheme.
Received FAME 2 subsidy for your electric two-wheeler? You may have to return it. Know more
30 Jul 2023
View all
 

Revolt Motors Revolt RV400 Variants & Price List

Revolt Motors Revolt RV400 price starts at ₹ 90,799 and goes upto ₹ 1.07 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Revolt Motors Revolt RV400 comes in 1 variants. Revolt Motors Revolt RV400 top variant price is ₹ 90,799.

RV400 STD
90,799*
3000 W
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Trending Revolt Motors Bikes

  • Upcoming
    View all Revolt Motors Bikes

    Trending Revolt Motors Bikes

    • Upcoming
      View all Revolt Motors Bikes

      Latest Bikes in India 2023

      Maruthisan MS 3.0

      Maruthisan MS 3.0

      1.49 - 1.58 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Maruthisan Dream+

      Maruthisan Dream+

      1.63 Lakhs Onwards
      Check latest offers
      Maruthisan Beat

      Maruthisan Beat

      1.7 Lakhs Onwards
      Check latest offers
      Fujiyama Vespar

      Fujiyama Vespar

      61,050 - 86,641
      Check latest offers
      Fujiyama Spectra

      Fujiyama Spectra

      51,528 - 77,119
      Check latest offers

      Trending Bikes in India 2023

      Yamaha MT-15

      Yamaha MT-15

      1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Hero Splendor Plus

      Hero Splendor Plus

      60,310 - 69,760
      Check latest offers
      Royal Enfield Hunter 350

      Royal Enfield Hunter 350

      1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Honda Activa 6G

      Honda Activa 6G

      75,347 - 81,347
      Check latest offers
      Yamaha R15 V4

      Yamaha R15 V4

      1.75 - 1.87 Lakhs
      Check latest offers

      Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

      CFMoto 400NK

      CFMoto 400NK

      3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Harley-Davidson Custom1250

      Harley-Davidson Custom1250

      16 - 17 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Indian Springfield

      Indian Springfield

      30.87 - 33.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Yamaha YZF R1

      Yamaha YZF R1

      20.39 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Honda CBR150R

      Honda CBR150R

      1.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Honda Activa 7G

      Honda Activa 7G

      80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
      Check details