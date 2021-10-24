The RV400 STD, is priced at ₹1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The RV400 STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The RV400 STD is available in 5 colour options: Mist Grey, Lightning Yellow, India Blue, Eclipse Red, Cosmic Black.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the RV400 STD include the Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor priced ₹1.55 Lakhs and the Avore EX2 priced between ₹1.46 Lakhs - 1.7 Lakhs.
The RV400 STD has Low Battery Indicator, Internet Connectivity, OTA Battery Updates, Battery Portability, Projector Headlights, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Geo Fencing and Passenger Footrest.