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KM 4000 Mark 2PriceRangeSpecifications
Kabira Mobility KM 4000 Mark 2 Front Left View
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Kabira Mobility KM 4000 Mark 2 Left View
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Kabira Mobility KM 4000 Mark 2 Cooling System View
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Kabira Mobility KM 4000 Mark 2 Front Break View
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Kabira Mobility KM 4000 Mark 2 Front Tyre View
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Kabira Mobility KM 4000 Mark 2 Handle Bar View
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Kabira Mobility KM 4000 Mark 2 STD

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.71 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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KM 4000 Mark 2 STD

KM 4000 Mark 2 STD Prices

The KM 4000 Mark 2 STD, is priced at ₹1.71 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

KM 4000 Mark 2 STD Range

The KM 4000 Mark 2 STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

KM 4000 Mark 2 STD Colours

The KM 4000 Mark 2 STD is available in 1 colour option: Red.

KM 4000 Mark 2 STD Battery & Range

KM 4000 Mark 2 STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the KM 4000 Mark 2 STD include the Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor priced ₹1.55 Lakhs and the Avore EX2 priced between ₹1.46 Lakhs - 1.7 Lakhs.

KM 4000 Mark 2 STD Specs & Features

The KM 4000 Mark 2 STD has Riding Modes, Charging at Charging Station, Low Battery Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Internet Connectivity, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Roadside Assistance and Pass Switch.

Kabira Mobility KM 4000 Mark 2 STD Price

KM 4000 Mark 2 STD

₹1.71 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,50,900
Insurance
20,206
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,71,106
EMI@3,678/mo
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Kabira Mobility KM 4000 Mark 2 STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Ground Clearance
170 mm
Length
2080 mm
Wheelbase
1412 mm
Kerb Weight
152 kg
Height
1141 mm
Additional Storage
13 L
Saddle Height
815 mm
Width
702 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-140/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

0-40 Kmph (sec)
2.9s
Range
178 km
Max Speed
120 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
12 kW
Swappable Battery
Yes
Motor IP Rating
IP67
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
5 kW
Reverse Assist
Yes
Water Proof Rating
IP67
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
Monoshock
Front Suspension
Telescopic Forks

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
16 Degree
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Internet Connectivity
Yes
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
13 L
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Roadside Assistance
Yes
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Ridig Modes - Eco | City | Sports | Parking | Reverse, Water Wading Limit - 200 mm, IOT Device, Saree Guard, MULTIPLE HIGH PRECISION TEMPERATURE Sensor, GEN5 THERMAL MANAGEMENT ON MOTOR
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
5 Inch, TFT

Charging

Charging at Charging Station
Yes
Charging at Home
Yes

Electricals

Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km
Battery Capacity
4.1 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion
Kabira Mobility KM 4000 Mark 2 STD EMI
EMI3,310 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,53,995
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,53,995
Interest Amount
44,602
Payable Amount
1,98,597

Kabira Mobility KM 4000 Mark 2 other Variants

KM 4000 Mark 2 V

₹1.90 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,69,900
Insurance
20,504
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,90,404
EMI@4,093/mo
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Kabira Mobility KM 4000 Mark 2 Alternatives

Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor

Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor

1.55 Lakhs
KM 4000 Mark 2vsFerrato Disruptor
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
+1
KM 4000 Mark 2vsEX2
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
KM 4000 Mark 2vsEX1
Earth Energy EV Evolve Z

Earth Energy EV Evolve Z

1.3 Lakhs
KM 4000 Mark 2vsEvolve Z
Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ

Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ

1.3 Lakhs
KM 4000 Mark 2vsRV400 BRZ
Revolt Motors RV400

Revolt Motors RV400

1.4 Lakhs Onwards
KM 4000 Mark 2vsRV400

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