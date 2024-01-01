In 2024 Earth Energy EV Evolve Z or Kabira Mobility KM 4000 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis In 2024 Earth Energy EV Evolve Z or Kabira Mobility KM 4000 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Earth Energy EV Evolve Z Price starts at 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kabira Mobility KM 4000 Price starts at 1.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Evolve Z up to 100 km/charge and the KM 4000 has a range of up to 150 km/charge. Earth Energy EV offers the Evolve Z in 1 colour. Kabira Mobility offers the KM 4000 in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less