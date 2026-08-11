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KABIRA MOBILITY Hermes 75

₹74,200 - 88,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
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Kabira Mobility Hermes 75 Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    100 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    120 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    2 hrs
  • BatteryCapacity iconBattery Capacity
    2.5 - 3 kWh
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    2.5 kW
View All Hermes 75 SpecsView specs icon

Kabira Mobility Hermes 75 Variants

Kabira Mobility Hermes 75 price starts at ₹ 74,200 and goes up to ₹ 88,900 (Ex-showroom). Kabira Mobility Hermes 75 comes in 2 variants. Kabira Mobility Hermes 75's top variant is Pro.
2 Variants Available
Hermes 75 STD
₹74,200*
75 kmph
120 km
Hermes 75 Pro
₹88,900*
100 kmph
120 km
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Kabira Mobility Hermes 75 Latest Updates

Calendar icon9 Jun 2026
In May 2026, Indian auto dealers saw increased demand for fuel-efficient, cleaner vehicles amid rising fuel prices, boosting electric vehicle interest.Read Full Story
Calendar icon23 Mar 2026
Delhi plans to expand EV charging infrastructure, targeting 7,000 new stations and involving private sector participation under a revised policy.Read Full Story

Kabira Mobility Hermes 75 Visual Comparison

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Kabira Mobility Hermes 75
Ampere Magnus Neo
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Kabira Mobility Hermes 75 comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
Kabira Mobility Hermes 75
Kabira Mobility Hermes 75 image
Rs. 74,200Onwards--Scooters106 kgDiscDiscAlloy120 km2 Hours2.5 kW
Ampere Magnus NeoAmpere Magnus Neo imageRs. 86,999Onwards
4.615
-Scooters103 kg--Steel85 km5 hrs-Hermes 75VSMagnus Neo
PURE EV ETrance NeoPURE EV ETrance Neo imageRs. 79,699Onwards--Scooters86 kgDiscDrumAlloy131-171 km4 Hours2.2 kWHermes 75VSETrance Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7GPURE EV Epluto 7G imageRs. 80,799Onwards-30 NmScooters76 kgDiscDrumAlloy111-151 km4 Hours2.2 kWHermes 75VSEpluto 7G
PURE EV Epluto 7G MaxPURE EV Epluto 7G Max imageRs. 1.18 LakhsOnwards--Scooters-DiscDrumAlloy150-211 Km4-5 Hours2.2 kWHermes 75VSEpluto 7G Max
TVS OrbiterTVS Orbiter imageRs. 88,250Onwards
3.898
-Scooters112 kg---158 km4 Hours 10 Minutes1.8 kWHermes 75VSOrbiter
Ampere Magnus GrandAmpere Magnus Grand imageRs. 89,999Onwards-110 NmScooters108 KgDrumDrumSteel85 km5 Hours2.4 kWHermes 75VSMagnus Grand

EV Travel Cost Calculator

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Kabira Mobility Hermes 75 Images

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Kabira Mobility Hermes 75 Colours

Kabira Mobility Hermes 75 is available in the 2 Colours in India.

Glossy Black
Glossy White
Glossy black

Kabira Mobility Hermes 75 Alternatives

Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
Hermes 75vsMagnus Neo
PURE EV ETrance Neo

PURE EV ETrance Neo

79,699 - 1.06 Lakhs
Hermes 75vsETrance Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7G

PURE EV Epluto 7G

80,799 - 97,499
Hermes 75vsEpluto 7G
PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

1.18 Lakhs
Hermes 75vsEpluto 7G Max
TVS Orbiter

TVS Orbiter

88,250 - 1.05 Lakhs
Hermes 75vsOrbiter
Honda QC1

Honda QC1

90,000
Hermes 75vsQC1

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Kabira Mobility Hermes 75 Specifications and Features

Max Power2.5 kW
Battery Capacity2.5-3.0 kWh
Body TypeScooters
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
HeadlightLED
Range120 km
Charging Time2 Hours
Max Speed100 kmph
View all Hermes 75 specs and features

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