The Hermes 75 Pro, is priced at ₹92,952 (ex-showroom).
The Hermes 75 Pro offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Hermes 75 Pro is available in 2 colour options: Glossy Black, Glossy White.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Hermes 75 Pro include the Ampere Magnus G Max priced ₹95 Thousands and the Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W priced ₹81.67 Thousands.
The Hermes 75 Pro has Riding Modes, Charging at Home, Low Battery Indicator, Clock, Mobile Application, Roadside Assistance and Passenger Footrest.