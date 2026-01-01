hamburger icon
Kabira Mobility Hermes 75 Pro

92,952
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Hermes 75 Pro

Hermes 75 Pro Prices

The Hermes 75 Pro, is priced at ₹92,952 (ex-showroom).

Hermes 75 Pro Range

The Hermes 75 Pro offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Hermes 75 Pro Colours

The Hermes 75 Pro is available in 2 colour options: Glossy Black, Glossy White.

Hermes 75 Pro Battery & Range

Hermes 75 Pro vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Hermes 75 Pro include the Ampere Magnus G Max priced ₹95 Thousands and the Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W priced ₹81.67 Thousands.

Hermes 75 Pro Specs & Features

The Hermes 75 Pro has Riding Modes, Charging at Home, Low Battery Indicator, Clock, Mobile Application, Roadside Assistance and Passenger Footrest.

Kabira Mobility Hermes 75 Pro Price

Hermes 75 Pro

₹ 92,952*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
88,900
Insurance
4,052
On-Road Price in Delhi
92,952
EMI@1,998/mo
Close

Kabira Mobility Hermes 75 Pro Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Length
1860 mm
Ground Clearance
209 mm
Wheelbase
1361 mm
Height
1201 mm
Kerb Weight
106 kg
Saddle Height
775 mm
Width
630 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
180 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Range
120 km
Max Speed
100 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Continious Power
5500 W
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Self Start Only
Motor Power
2.5 kW
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Front Suspension
Twin Telescopic
Rear Suspension
Spring Coil

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
16 Degree
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Mobile Application
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Roadside Assistance
Yes
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Riding Modes - Eco | City | Sport, Water Wading Limit - 300 mm
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
5 Inch TFT Digital

Charging

Charging Time(0-80%)
2 Hours
Charging at Home
Yes

Electricals

Battery Warranty
3 Years
Battery Capacity
3 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion
Kabira Mobility Hermes 75 other Variants

Hermes 75 STD

₹ 77,990*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
74,200
Insurance
3,790
On-Road Price in Delhi
77,990
EMI@1,676/mo
Close

