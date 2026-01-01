The Hermes 75 STD, is priced at ₹77,990 (ex-showroom).
The Hermes 75 STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Hermes 75 STD is available in 2 colour options: Glossy Black, Glossy White.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Hermes 75 STD include the Ampere Magnus G Max priced ₹95 Thousands and the Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W priced ₹81.67 Thousands.
The Hermes 75 STD has Riding Modes, Charging at Home, Low Battery Indicator, Clock, Mobile Application, Roadside Assistance and Passenger Footrest.