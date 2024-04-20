RV400 Stealth Black Limited Edition Latest Updates
RV400 falls under Electric Bikes, Sports Bikes category and has 3 variants. The price of RV400 Stealth Black Limited Edition (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.50 Lakhs. It offers many features like Riding Modes, Charging at Charging Station, Low Battery Indicator, Music Control, Call/SMS Alerts and specs like:
Range: 80-150 km
Max Speed: 85 kmph
Battery Capacity: 3.24 Kwh
Revolt MotorsRV400 Stealth Black Limited Edition Price