Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeNew BikesRevolt MotorsRV400Stealth Black Limited Edition

Revolt Motors RV400 Stealth Black Limited Edition

1/16
2/16
3/16
4/16
5/16
View all Images
6/16
1.50 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers
Revolt Motors RV400 Key Specs
Max Speed85 kmph
Range80-150 km
View all RV400 specs and features

RV400 Stealth Black Limited Edition Latest Updates

RV400 falls under Electric Bikes, Sports Bikes category and has 3 variants. The price of RV400 Stealth Black Limited Edition (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.50 Lakhs. It offers

  • Range: 80-150 km
  • Max Speed: 85 kmph
  • Battery Capacity: 3.24 Kwh
    • ...Read More

    Revolt Motors RV400 Stealth Black Limited Edition Price

    Stealth Black Limited Edition
    ₹1.50 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    85 Kmph
    80-150 Km
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,43,750
    Insurance
    5,839
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,49,589
    EMI@3,215/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check Latest Offers
    Close

    Revolt Motors RV400 Stealth Black Limited Edition Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Length
    2156 mm
    Ground Clearance
    215 mm
    Wheelbase
    1350 mm
    Height
    1112 mm
    Kerb Weight
    115 kg
    Saddle Height
    814 mm
    Width
    813 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    240 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-90/80-17, Rear :-120/80-17
    Rear Brake Diameter
    240 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Range
    80-150 km
    Max Speed
    85 kmph
    Swappable Battery
    Yes
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Starting
    Remote Start,Push Button Start
    Motor Power
    3 kW
    Drive Type
    Belt Drive
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Chassis
    Lightweight Single cradle Frame
    Rear Suspension
    Monoshock(Adjustable)
    Front Suspension
    Upside Down Forks
    Riding Modes
    Yes
    Music Control
    Yes
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Call/SMS Alerts
    Yes
    Internet Connectivity
    Yes
    Odometer
    Digital
    Clock
    Digital
    Instrument Console
    Digital
    Bluetooth Connectivity
    Bluetooth
    Mobile Application
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Seat Type
    Split
    Additional Features
    GPS & GSM
    Geo Fencing
    Yes
    Charging Station Locater
    Yes
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    USB Charging Port
    Yes
    Display
    Yes
    Charging at Charging Station
    Yes
    Charging Time(0-80%)
    3 Hours
    Charging at Home
    Yes
    Battery Warranty
    5 Years or 75,000 Km
    Battery Capacity
    3.24 Kwh
    Low Battery Indicator
    Yes
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Headlight
    LED
    Battery Type
    Li-ion
    Revolt Motors RV400 Stealth Black Limited Edition EMI
    EMI2,894 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    1,34,630
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    1,34,630
    Interest Amount
    38,993
    Payable Amount
    1,73,623

    Revolt Motors RV400 other Variants

    Cricket Special Edition
    ₹1.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    85 Kmph
    80-150 Km
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,26,750
    Insurance
    5,535
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,32,285
    EMI@2,843/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    61 offers Available
    Check Latest Offers
    Close
    STD
    ₹1.44 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    85 Kmph
    80-150 Km
    View breakup

    Revolt Motors RV400 Alternatives

    Kabira Mobility KM 3000

    Kabira Mobility KM 3000 Lithium Ion

    1.12 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    RV400 vs KM 3000
    Kabira Mobility KM 4000

    Kabira Mobility KM 4000 STD

    1.37 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    RV400 vs KM 4000

    Popular Sports Bikes

    Yamaha R15 V4

    Yamaha R15 V4

    1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    R15 V4 Price in Delhi
    Bajaj Pulsar NS 125

    Bajaj Pulsar NS 125

    1.05 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Pulsar NS 125 Price in Delhi
    Yamaha FZS-FI V3

    Yamaha FZS-FI V3

    1.22 - 1.23 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    FZS-FI V3 Price in Delhi
    Bajaj Pulsar N160

    Bajaj Pulsar N160

    1.31 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Pulsar N160 Price in Delhi
    Bajaj Pulsar NS160

    Bajaj Pulsar NS160

    1.46 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Pulsar NS160 Price in Delhi
    View all
     Popular Sports Bikes

    Top Electric Bikes

    View allPopular Electric Bikes

    Popular Revolt Motors Bikes

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all  Revolt Motors Bikes

    Latest Bikes in India 2024

    Kawasaki Ninja 500

    Kawasaki Ninja 500

    5.24 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Hero Mavrick 440

    Hero Mavrick 440

    1.99 - 2.24 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Triumph Scrambler 1200 X

    Triumph Scrambler 1200 X

    11.83 - 12.13 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Kinetic Green e-Luna

    Kinetic Green e-Luna

    69,990 - 74,990
    Check Latest Offers
    Hero Xtreme 125R

    Hero Xtreme 125R

    95,000 - 99,500
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2024

    Yamaha MT-15

    Yamaha MT-15

    1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Yamaha R15 V4

    Yamaha R15 V4

    1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Hero Splendor Plus

    Hero Splendor Plus

    75,141 - 76,486
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

    Super Soco TC Wander

    Super Soco TC Wander

    1.4 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Moto Guzzi V9

    Moto Guzzi V9

    14 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Harley-Davidson Edt 600R Electricbike

    Harley-Davidson Edt 600R Electricbike

    6 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha RX 100

    Yamaha RX 100

    1 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details