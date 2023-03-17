HT Auto
Kabira Mobility KM 3000 Specifications

Kabira Mobility KM 3000 starting price is Rs. 1,12,000 in India. Kabira Mobility KM 3000 is available in 1 variant and
1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Kabira Mobility KM 3000 Specs

The price of KM 3000 starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Kabira Mobility KM 3000 sits in the Electric Bikes segment in the Indian market.

Kabira Mobility KM 3000 Specifications and Features

Lithium Ion
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Load Capacity
100 kg
Ground Clearance
170 mm
Length
2100 mm
Wheelbase
1430 mm
Kerb Weight
112 kg
Height
1200 mm
Saddle Height
830 mm
Width
760 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Acceleration (0-40 Kmph)
3.1s
Top Speed
100 kmph
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Range
120 km/charge
Continuous Power
6000 W
Motor IP Rating
IP67
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Type
BLDC
Range (Normal Mode)
95 km/charge
Motor Power
3500 W
Battery Ip Rating
IP65
Range (Sport Mode)
60 km/charge
Range (Eco Mode)
120 km/charge
Max Speed
100 kmph
Front Suspension
Spring Loaded Hydraulic
Body Type
Electric Bikes
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging Time(0-100%)
6 Hours 30 min
Charging Time(0-80%)
2 Hours 50 min
Charging at Home
No
Adjustable Windscreen
Yes
Charging Point
Yes
Fast Charging Time
0-80 % 50 min
Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
19°
Clock
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Console
Digital
Braking Type
Combi Brake System
Fast Charging
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Battery Capacity
4.0 kWh
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lithium Ion

Kabira Mobility KM 3000 Alternatives

UPCOMING
Vespa Elettrica

Vespa Elettrica

90,000 Onwards
UPCOMING
Ather Energy 450S

Ather Energy 450S

90,000 Onwards
View similar Bikes
Prevail Electric Wolfury

Prevail Electric Wolfury

89,999 Onwards
UPCOMING
Super Soco Cumini

Super Soco Cumini

90,000 Onwards
Tunwal Storm ZX

Tunwal Storm ZX

90,000
Kabira Mobility KM 3000 News

Image of Kabira Mobility KM3000 used for representation purpose only.
Kabira Mobility KM5000 EV with 330 km of range to be unveiled next month
17 Mar 2023
Goa Police personnel pose with the KM3000 and KM4000 electric bikes from Kabira Mobility.
Goa Police gets KM3000 and KM4000 electric bikes to fight crime, protect nature
20 Jul 2021
The Hermes 75 e-scooter packs a 60V40AH Li-ion battery which can be fast charged in four hours.
Kabira Mobility launches Hermes 75 commercial delivery electric scooter
13 Apr 2021
While the KM 3000 is a fully-faired sportbike model (pictured), the KM 4000 is a naked electric street bike.
Kabira KM300 and KM400 electric bikes' first lot sold out in four days of launch
3 Mar 2021
KM 3000 (L) and KM 4000 e-bikes
Kabira Mobility launches KM 3000, KM 4000 electric bikes in India
16 Feb 2021
Kabira Mobility KM 3000 Variants & Price List

Kabira Mobility KM 3000 price starts at ₹ 1.12 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 1.27 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Kabira Mobility KM 3000 comes in 1 variants. Kabira Mobility KM 3000 top variant price is ₹ 1.12 Lakhs.

Lithium Ion
1.12 Lakhs*
3500 W
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

