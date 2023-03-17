HT Auto
Kabira Mobility KM 4000 Specifications

Kabira Mobility KM 4000 Specs

Kabira Mobility KM 4000 Specifications and Features

Ground Clearance
200 mm
Length
2050 mm
Wheelbase
1500 mm
Height
1280 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm
Width
740 mm
Front Brake
Double Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Acceleration (0-40 Kmph)
3.1s
Top Speed
120 kmph
Transmission
Automatic
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Range
150 km/charge
Continuous Power
8000 W
Motor IP Rating
IP67
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Type
BLDC
Range (Normal Mode)
110 km/charge
Motor Power
5000 W
Battery Ip Rating
IP65
Range (Sport Mode)
90 km/charge
Range (Eco Mode)
150 km/charge
Max Speed
120 kmph
Body Type
Electric Bikes
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging Time(0-100%)
6 Hours 30 min
Charging Time(0-80%)
2 Hours 50 min
Charging at Home
No
Mobile Application
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Charging Point
Yes
Fast Charging Time
0-80 % 50 min
Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
19°
Console
Digital
Braking Type
Combi Brake System
Clock
Yes
Fast Charging
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Battery Capacity
4.4 kWh
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lithium ion

Kabira Mobility KM 4000 News

Image of Kabira Mobility KM3000 used for representation purpose only.
Kabira Mobility KM5000 EV with 330 km of range to be unveiled next month
17 Mar 2023
Goa Police personnel pose with the KM3000 and KM4000 electric bikes from Kabira Mobility.
Goa Police gets KM3000 and KM4000 electric bikes to fight crime, protect nature
20 Jul 2021
The Hermes 75 e-scooter packs a 60V40AH Li-ion battery which can be fast charged in four hours.
Kabira Mobility launches Hermes 75 commercial delivery electric scooter
13 Apr 2021
While the KM 3000 is a fully-faired sportbike model (pictured), the KM 4000 is a naked electric street bike.
Kabira KM300 and KM400 electric bikes' first lot sold out in four days of launch
3 Mar 2021
KM 3000 (L) and KM 4000 e-bikes
Kabira Mobility launches KM 3000, KM 4000 electric bikes in India
16 Feb 2021
View all
 

Kabira Mobility KM 4000 Variants & Price List

Kabira Mobility KM 4000 price starts at ₹ 1.37 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 1.37 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Kabira Mobility KM 4000 comes in 1 variants. Kabira Mobility KM 4000 top variant price is ₹ 1.37 Lakhs.

STD
1.37 Lakhs*
5000 W
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

