Matter Aera electric motorcycle deliveries to begin Q1 2024; to rival Oben Rorr

Ahmedabad-based electric two-wheeler start-up, Matter, has announced that it commence deliveries of its much anticipated Aera electric motorcycle in the first quarter of next year. The Matter Aera was launched earlier this year as India’s first geared electric motorcycle and will also get an in-house developed liquid cooling system for the motor and battery. The company says it is now ready to roll out the Aera from its Ahmedabad manufacturing facility.

The Matter Aera electric motorcycle was launched in two variants - 5000 and 5000+ prices at ₹1.74 lakh and ₹1.84 lakh (ex-showroom, post revised FAME subsidy) respectively. The company plans to bring two more variants next year. Both the 5000 and 5000+ get a 10 kW (13.4 bhp) electric motor that can sprint from 0-60 kmph in six seconds. The company promises a range of 125 km on a single charge.

The feature list comprises a 7-inch touchscreen console that brings navigation, music, calls and more. The Aera can be charged using any 5-amp socket, making it convenient enough to be plugged in any plug point. The manufacturer says its e-motorcycle offers a running cost of 25 paise per km.

Speaking about the commencing production and deliveries, Mohal Lalbhai, Group CEO and Founder, Matter, said, “Matter is leading the charge with the motive of elevating consumer experience by bringing in the future of mobility, our vision of redefining the present and reimagining the future is truly realising with our first EV motorbike Matter Aera. The day is near when motorbiking will be synonymous with sustainability. Matter will continue to create significant value for consumers and stakeholders, vertical integration and technology are our means for innovation and accelerated expansion is our method of serving, we are truly geared for the future in making."

Matter is readying its plant to begin the production of the Aera e-bike. The company has a production capacity of 60,000 units per annum and will further expand the production capacity to 120,000 units based on the demand. The company is also ambitious about scaling up with a second manufacturing facility in the works by 2025. The new plant will have an annual production capacity of 100,000 units. The company’s workforce has grown from 200 members last year to over 500 personnel at present. It plans to grow the team further in size over the next year.

While the Matter Aera is the brand’s maiden electric offering, the company plans to bring two more offerings going forward. It even showcased new executive electric bikes at the 2023 Auto Expo based on the new M2 platform. The upcoming offerings are expected to be more affordable and will be more diverse in a bid to capture a wider market.

