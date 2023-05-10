Actor Vicky Kaushal announced as brand ambassador for Matter Aera e-motorcycle

Ahmedabad-based electric two-wheeler start-up, Matter has announced actor Vicky Kaushal as its brand ambassador for the Aera electric motorcycle. The Matter Aera was unveiled late last year and will be India’s first geared electric motorcycle upon launch. The announcement comes just days before bookings for the Aera are set to begin on May 17, 2023. Deliveries will begin in a few weeks from now.

Popular for roles in movies like Masaan, Bombay Velvet, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Sardar Udham, Raazi, Sanju and many more, Matter believes that Vicky Kaushal’s persona represents “the future forward mindset of Indian youth." The company is looking to bring a change of sustainability with the Aera electric motorcycle and Kaushal’s representation of the brand will help the manufacturer reach out to younger buyers more actively.

The Matter Aera can be pre-booked from May 17 onwards and is priced from ₹ 1.44 lakh (ex-showroom)

Speaking about bringing Vicky Kaushal onboard, Mohal Lalbhai, Group CEO and Founder - Matter, said, “We strongly believe in the power of communication and human emotions, that drive the message across. Our collaboration with Vicky Kaushal to present Matter Aera is with a shared goal of inspiring bikers towards the adoption of sustainable mobility, which is set to create a new norm in the future. We are excited to connect with our customers with our specially crafted communication carrying the message of adoption of future technology into mobility."

The Matter Aera promises to be India’s first geared electric motorcycle with four-speed gears that will help sprint the bike from 0-60 kmph in under six seconds. The bike will also hold the distinction of getting a liquid-cooled electric motor and battery pack, a first in the country that promises to help with heat management, improve performance and ensure longer life of the battery and powertrain. Matter claims a range of 125 km on a single charge with the flexibility to charge the e-motorcycle with a 5-amp onboard charger system anywhere in the country.

The Aera electric motorcycle will also come with features like navigation, music and call features as well as a 7-inch touchscreen console that will help set it apart from competitors. Matter will begin sales with the Aera 5000 and 5000+ range priced at ₹1.44 lakh and ₹1.54 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. The Matter Aera 6000+ with 150 km of range will be available at a later date. Matter says it has planned a brand campaign with Vicky Kaushal that will be launched soon and will present the company’s products and technologies to the masses.

