Matter Aera, India's first geared electric motorcycle gets 40,000 pre-bookings

Matter has announced that they have received 40,000 bookings in less than a month for their electric motorcycle, Aera. What makes Aera special, is that it is India's first geared electric motorcycle. The manufacturer is currently accepting bookings on their official website as well as through Flipkart. Customers who pre-booked Aera will be getting the deliveries first.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Jun 2023, 13:45 PM
Matter Aera has a 5 kWh battery pack
As of now, the Aera will be sold in two variants - 5,000 and 5,000+. Both have the same electric motor and battery pack. The power output is rated at 10 kW and it can hit 60 kmph from a standstill in under six seconds. The claimed range is rated at 125 km from the 5 kWh battery pack. Speaking of battery, it can be charged in five hours and in under 2 hours if the person is using a fast charger. Moreover, it is IP67 rated and liquid-cooled.

Both versions come with a 4-speed manual gearbox and four riding modes. Braking duties are performed by disc brake in the front as well as at the rear. There is dual-channel ABS on offer as well. What is different between the variants is the connected technology.

Also Read : Actor Vicky Kaushal announced as brand ambassador for Matter Aera e-motorcycle

Mohal Lalbhai, Founder and Group CEO, Matter said - "It is heartening to see how consumers are eager to adopt the change as we are set to redefine the future of riding. The response to the pre-booking is a testimony to their inclination towards the technology of the future. Our partnership with Flipkart and OTO Capital has effectively reached to those customers who are eager to embrace technologically advanced and sustainable mobility. This marks the beginning of the transformative journey at MATTER, and we're grateful to the motorbike enthusiasts who are joining us in redefining the future of riding."

First Published Date: 13 Jun 2023, 13:45 PM IST
TAGS: Matter Aera EV electric vehicles EVs
