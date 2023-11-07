Oben Rorr review. Can it replace your 150 cc commuter motorcycle?

The Indian market is flooded with new electric two-wheelers. Most of them are electric scooters and there are not a lot of electric motorcycles. However, there is one relatively new electric motorcycle in the Indian market which is the Oben Rorr. We first rode it in July 2022 and now, the manufacturer has updated the motorcycle for 2023.

Oben Rorr is an electric motorcycle that is aimed towards 150 cc ICE-powered motorcycles that are usually used for daily commutes. Because of this, the motorcycle is also priced consciously at ₹1,49,999 ex-showroom. It is important to note that this is introductory pricing so prices can increase in the future. We got to ride the motorcycle in Bangalore near Nandi Hills and here are our thoughts about it.

Oben Rorr: Exterior highlights

The Rorr is a nice-looking motorcycle which takes hints from neo-retro cafe racers. There is a circular LED headlamp in the front, clean plastic panels on the side with a crash guard and a sleek tail section. The motorcycle is offered in two colours - Yelow and Red. Earlier, the fuel tank was used to hold the charger. However, now the charger comes in a bag that is quite easy to carry and can be stored under the seat. Apart from this, the tank can now be used to store a couple of water bottles or any small thing that the rider wants.

It could be a bit tough to make u-turns because of the limited steering lock that the motorcycle has.

The only gripe that I have is the plastic quality on the tank and the quality of the switchgear could have been better. There is a rubber piece on the tank that does look out of place, it is meant for the charger cord to come out.

Oben Rorr: Battery

Oben is using an LFP battery pack which has a capacity of 4.4 kWh. It is IP67 rated for dust and water-resistant and has an IDC-claimed range of 187 km. However, the real-world range is 120 km in Eco mode, 90 km in City and 70 km in Havoc. The EV comes with a portable charger that can juice up the battery pack in 5 hours. There is also a fast charger that Oben will install at customer's home for ₹25,000. It will take 2 hours to charge from 0-80 per cent.

Oben Rorr: Features

In terms of features, there is a digital instrument cluster that shows vital information such as speed, charge status, network signal and riding range. There is an ambient light sensor that reduces the brightness automatically in dark conditions. However, it is very sensitive, it would even decrease the brightness under the shade of a tree. There are two USB ports positioned underneath the fuel tank that can be used to charge mobile devices. The space under the tank can be used to store the mobile while it is charging.

There are no trip meters nor the instrument cluster shows a battery percentage.

There is no Bluetooth connectivity on offer but there is a mobile application and the motorcycle comes with a physical SIM. However, it is free for the first year only. There is also a driver alert system which is basically an LED light and a beeping sound that comes when the vehicle is under 5 kmph.

Oben Rorr: Powertrain

Powering the Oben Rorr is an electric motor that is an electric motor that drives the rear wheel using a belt drive. It put out max power of 8 kW which is 2 kW less than before. The peak torque output stands at 52 Nm and the manufacturer is now using a more efficient pulley design for the belt drive. The electric motor is IP65-rated for water and dust resistance.

Oben Rorr uses a belt drive mechanicsm to transfer the power from the electric motor to the rear wheel.

The power from the motor is delivered in a very linear fashion but it starts running out of breath after around 70 kmph. There are three riding modes on offer - Eco, City and Havoc. The top speed in these modes is 50 kmph, 70 kmph and 100 kmph respectively. I found myself using the Havoc mode most of the time because in City mode, quick overtakes can be a bit difficult. However, Oben says that the riding modes have been configured after the riding stats that they received from the consumers. So, the City mode should be enough for riding in the city with bumper-to-bumper traffic whereas Eco mode can be used when the rider needs to conserve energy. Moreover, we did not face any warning despite pushing the motorcycle in Havoc mode for more than 40 minutes.

Kudos to Oben for not cutting the throttle when the brakes are applied. This is what many other electric two-wheeler manufacturers do and it makes filtering through traffic and making U-turns a bit difficult. The throttle calibration is quite good and it feels like an ICE-powered motorcycle and the regen is also very gentle. This ensures that a new rider who is shifting from ICE is comfortable with an electric vehicle.

Oben Rorr: Ride, handling and braking

The ride quality of the Oben Rorr is on the stiffer side which is a good thing while carving corners but the rear shock absorber does transfer jolts to the back. Moreover, the front shocks also feel stiff on potholes when the speeds are slow. Then there is the seat which is also quite hard and could be a bit uncomfortable. The motorcycle also feels very nice through the corners, it holds the corners and is predictable. It is able to mask its weight very well.

The storage under the fuel tank can come in handy in storing few things.

Then there are brakes, the Oben Rorr comes with a 270 mm disc and a 240 mm disc. There is Unified Braking Assist which is essentially a combi braking system. When the rider applies the rear brake, the front brake also gets applied automatically and it is very predictable with a good feel. However, that is not the case with the front brake, it has a wooden feel and lacks bite. The brakes also lock up quite easily and this is where the manufacturer can improve.

Oben Rorr: Verdict

The Oben Rorr is a no-nonsense electric motorcycle that is relatively affordable when compared to the rivals. Yes, the quality of a few things and braking could be improved but the Rorr makes its argument with its decent power, road manners and by offering a good riding range on a single charge which should be enough for day-to-day usage.

First Published Date: