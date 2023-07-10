Oben Rorr on road price in Kolkata starts from Rs. 1.50 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Oben Rorr on road price in Kolkata starts from Rs. 1.50 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Oben Rorr dealers and showrooms in Kolkata for best offers. Oben Rorr on road price breakup in Kolkata includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Oben Rorr is mainly compared to Suzuki Burgman Electric which starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs in Kolkata, TVS Creon which starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs in Kolkata and Tork Motors Kratos starting at Rs. 1.22 Lakhs in Kolkata. Variants On-Road Price Oben Rorr STD ₹ 1.50 Lakhs