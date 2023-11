Kratos falls under Electric Bikes, Sports Bikes category and has 2 variants. The price of Kratos R (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.80 Lakhs. It offers many features like Kratos falls under Electric Bikes, Sports Bikes category and has 2 variants. The price of Kratos R (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.80 Lakhs. It offers many features like Riding Modes, Low Battery Indicator, Internet Connectivity, Fuel Gauge, Mobile Application and specs like: Range: 180 km/charge Max Speed: 105 kmph Battery Capacity: 4 kWh ...Read MoreRead Less