Oben Rorr on road price in Pune starts from Rs. 1.50 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Oben Rorr on road price in Pune starts from Rs. 1.50 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Oben Rorr dealers and showrooms in Pune for best offers. Oben Rorr on road price breakup in Pune includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Oben Rorr is mainly compared to Suzuki Burgman Electric which starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs in Pune, TVS Creon which starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs in Pune and Tork Motors Kratos starting at Rs. 1.22 Lakhs in Pune. Variants On-Road Price Oben Rorr STD ₹ 1.50 Lakhs