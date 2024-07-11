In 2026 Revolt Motors RV400 or Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Revolt Motors RV400 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Revolt Motors RV400 BRZ Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of RV400 up to 150 km/charge and the RV400 BRZ has a range of up to 80-150 km/charge. Revolt Motors offers the RV400 in 2 colours.
RV400 vs RV400 BRZ Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rv400
|Rv400 brz
|Brand
|Revolt Motors
|Revolt Motors
|Price
|₹ 1.4 Lakhs
|₹ 1.3 Lakhs
|Range
|150 km/charge
|80-150 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|3.24 Kwh
|Charging Time
|3 Hours 30 Minutes
|3 Hours