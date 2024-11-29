Revolt Motors expands operations to Sri Lanka with RV400 & RV400 BRZ e-bikes

Indian electric two-wheeler maker Revolt Motors has announced its foray into Sri Lanka. The company will retail the RV400 and RV400 BRZ electric motorcycles in the market. The brand introduced its first dealership in Colombo, and Revolt plans to open 11 dealerships in multiple locations, including Kurunegala, Madurankuliya, Matara, Embilipitiya, Elpitiya, Batticaloa, Kirindiwela, Horana, Kelaniya, and Tangalle. Revolt has partnered with Evolution Auto to expand its operations in the country.

Speaking about expanding to the Sri Lankan market, Anjali Rattan, Chairperson - RattanIndia Enterprises, said, “The RV400 is more than just a motorcycle; it’s a revolution in mobility that bridges the gap between sustainability and modernity. This is a defining moment not only for Revolt Motors but for Sri Lanka’s shift toward a greener future."

Also Read : Updated Revolt RV400 electric motorcycle launched with new features, more range

The Revolt RV400 is the bestselling e-bike in India currently

Bob Kundanmal, Chairman of Evolution Auto, called it a pivotal step toward revolutionising the country’s mobility landscape. The partnership with Atman Group and Sino Lanka Private Limited is poised to accelerate EV adoption, supported by strong infrastructure and dedicated after-sales service.

The Revolt RV400 is the brand’s flagship offering and promises a range of 160 km on a single charge with a top speed of 85 kmph. The e-bike comes with three riding modes - Eco, City, and Sport. The model also comes with connectivity features and mobile app integration, along with all-LED lighting. Other features on the RV400 include an IP67-rated battery, dual disc brakes, a combined braking system, and adjustable suspension. The e-bike also gets real-time alerts, geofencing, reverse mode, and keyless ignition.

Also Read : Revolt RV1 electric commuter bike launched at ₹84,990. Check details

Revolt RV1

Both the Revolt RV400 and RV400 BRZ electric motorcycles are made in India and will be exported to the Sri Lankan market. That said, the manufacturer has not introduced the RV1 electric bike in Sri Lanka. The entry-level electric commuter was recently launched in India. The electric motorcycle comes with two battery options - a 2.2 kWh with 100 km of range and a 3.24 kWh battery with 160 km (claimed) of range.

The feature list on the Revolt RV1 includes LED lighting, a 6-inch LCD instrument console, dual disc brakes, multiple ride modes, and a reverse mode. The new Revolt RV1 is available in two variants - RV1 and RV1+ - and prices start from ₹84,990, going up to ₹99,990 (ex-showroom).

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: