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Ather Energy 450X vs Revolt Motors RV400

In 2026 Ather Energy 450X or Revolt Motors RV400 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ather Energy 450X Price starts at Rs. 1.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Revolt Motors RV400 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of 450X up to 126-161 km/charge and the RV400 has a range of up to 150 km/charge. Ather Energy offers the 450X in 6 colours. Revolt Motors offers the RV400 in 2 colours.
450X vs RV400 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS 450x Rv400
BrandAther EnergyRevolt Motors
Price₹ 1.55 Lakhs₹ 1.4 Lakhs
Range126-161 km/charge150 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time3 Hours3 Hours 30 Minutes

Filters
450X
Ather Energy 450X
2.9 kWh
₹1.55 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
RV400
Revolt Motors RV400
Cricket Special Edition
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Ather Energy 450X Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Specification
Length
1891 mm2156 mm
Ground Clearance
170 mm215 mm
Wheelbase
1296 mm1350 mm
Additional Storage
22 L-
Height
1114 mm1112 mm
Kerb Weight
108 kg108 kg
Saddle Height
780 mm814 mm
Width
739 mm813 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront 90/80-17, Rear 120/80-17
Front Brake Diameter
200 mm240 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-100/80-12Front 90/80-17, Rear 120/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
190 mm240 mm
Front Brake
Double DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
0-40 Kmph (sec)
3.3s-
Range
126 km150 km
Max Speed
90 kmph85 kmph
Motor IP Rating
IP 66-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartRemote Start
Motor Power
6400 W3000 W
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IP65-
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Emission Type
BS6bs6
Features
Battery IP Rating
IP67IP67
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 km5 Years or 75,000 Km
Battery Capacity
2.9 kWh3.24 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
OTA Battery Updates
YesYes
Motor Type
PMSM-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Battery Portability
NoYes
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLithium Ion
Hub Motor
NoNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours3 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging at Home
YesYes
Riding Modes
YesEco, Normal and Sport
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
20 Degree-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Fuel Gauge
No-
Clock
YesYes
Underseat storage
22 L-
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Additional Features
Ather Connect - Documents StorageAmbient Light Sensor, Battery Status, Parking Signal, Locate my motorcycle
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
7 inch TFT Touchscreen LCD, LED BacklitYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,62,5461,45,721
Ex-Showroom Price
1,54,5471,39,950
RTO
5300
Insurance
7,4695,771
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,4933,132

450X Comparison with other bikes

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Latest Car & Bike News

Ather 450X is currently priced at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,47,998 ex-showroom.
Ather 450X Gets Infinite Cruise via OTA Update
7 Jan 2026
Both the Revolt RV400 and RV400 BRZ share the same design and mechanicals and the offer applies to both models
Revolt RV400 electric bike gets finance offers for July. Check what’s special
11 Jul 2024
Ather 450X in Space Grey colour scheme.
Ather 450X Overtones Series launched with refreshed design and faster charging
3 Jul 2026
The Z variants of the Ather Rizta will also come with the new Pothole+ Alerts feature
Ather 450X, 450 Apex and Rizta Z receive new Pothole+ Alerts feature
29 Jul 2026
The Revolt RV400 and RV400 BRZ will now be available in Sri Lanka with the maiden dealership recently opened in Colombo
Revolt Motors expands operations to Sri Lanka with RV400 & RV400 BRZ e-bikes
29 Nov 2024
The Revolt RV400 and RV400 BRZ are now more accessible than before with <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5,000 off the ex-showroom price and an additional <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 flat discount
Revolt RV400 & RV400 BRZ e-motorcycle prices revised, starts from 1.43 lakh
8 May 2024
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  News

Latest Videos

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TVS iQube electric scooter: Road test review
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Ather 450 Apex electric scooter video review: Better, faster than 450X
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