In 2026 Ather Energy 450X or Revolt Motors RV400 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ather Energy 450X Price starts at Rs. 1.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Revolt Motors RV400 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of 450X up to 126-161 km/charge and the RV400 has a range of up to 150 km/charge. Ather Energy offers the 450X in 6 colours. Revolt Motors offers the RV400 in 2 colours.
450X vs RV400 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|450x
|Rv400
|Brand
|Ather Energy
|Revolt Motors
|Price
|₹ 1.55 Lakhs
|₹ 1.4 Lakhs
|Range
|126-161 km/charge
|150 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|3 Hours
|3 Hours 30 Minutes