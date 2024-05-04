Seeka SBolt on road price in Bangalore starts from Rs. 1.75 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Seeka SBolt on road price in Bangalore starts from Rs. 1.75 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Seeka SBolt dealers and showrooms in Bangalore for best offers. Seeka SBolt on road price breakup in Bangalore includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Seeka SBolt is mainly compared to Revolt Motors RV400 which starts at Rs. 1.27 Lakhs in Bangalore, Kabira Mobility KM 4000 which starts at Rs. 1.37 Lakhs in Bangalore and Super Soco TC Wander starting at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs in Bangalore. Variants On-Road Price Seeka SBolt STD ₹ 1.75 Lakhs