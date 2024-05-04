Seeka SBolt on road price in Chennai starts from Rs. 1.75 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Seeka SBolt on road price in Chennai starts from Rs. 1.75 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Seeka SBolt dealers and showrooms in Chennai for best offers. Seeka SBolt on road price breakup in Chennai includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Seeka SBolt is mainly compared to Revolt Motors RV400 which starts at Rs. 1.27 Lakhs in Chennai, Kabira Mobility KM 4000 which starts at Rs. 1.37 Lakhs in Chennai and Super Soco TC Wander starting at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs in Chennai. Variants On-Road Price Seeka SBolt STD ₹ 1.75 Lakhs