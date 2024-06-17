HT Auto

In 2024 Maruthisan Racer or Seeka SBolt choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Maruthisan Racer Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Seeka SBolt Price starts at Rs. 1.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Racer up to 120 km/charge and the SBolt has a range of up to 140 km/charge.
Racer vs SBolt Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Racer Sbolt
BrandMaruthisanSeeka
Price₹ 1.93 Lakhs₹ 1.69 Lakhs
Range120 km/charge140 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time5-6 Hrs.3-7 Hrs.

Racer
Maruthisan Racer
standard
₹1.93 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
SBolt
Seeka SBolt
STD
₹1.69 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartPush Button Start
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
ABS
Single Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear 431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-140/70-17, Rear :-110/70-17Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-120/80-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Ground Clearance
185 mm-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
5-6 Hrs.3-7 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesTFT
Battery Capacity
3.6 kWh3.5 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,00,8621,75,288
Ex-Showroom Price
1,92,7401,68,999
RTO
2,1220
Insurance
6,0006,289
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,3173,767

