In 2024 Maruthisan Racer or Seeka SBolt choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Maruthisan Racer Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Seeka SBolt Price starts at Rs. 1.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Racer up to 120 km/charge and the SBolt has a range of up to 140 km/charge.
Racer vs SBolt Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Racer
|Sbolt
|Brand
|Maruthisan
|Seeka
|Price
|₹ 1.93 Lakhs
|₹ 1.69 Lakhs
|Range
|120 km/charge
|140 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|5-6 Hrs.
|3-7 Hrs.