HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Giias 2023: Sportier New Gen Honda Wr V Racer Edition Showcased In Indonesia

GIIAS 2023: Sportier new-gen Honda WR-V Racer edition showcased in Indonesia

The second-generation Honda WR-V was launched in Indonesia last year and the Japanese automaker has now showcased the new WR-V Racer edition at the 2023 Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS). The special Honda WR-V Racer edition brings sportier upgrades to the subcompact SUV and is a result of a collaboration between Honda Indonesia and local tuning firm “The Elite Indonesia." The end result is a hot SUV ready to scorch the streets.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Aug 2023, 18:12 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The Honda WR-V Racer edition is a one-off creation and brings sporty look to the subcompact SUV
The Honda WR-V Racer edition is a one-off creation and brings sporty look to the subcompact SUV

The Honda WR-V Racer edition is based on the top RS trim. It gets lowered coil spring suspension and new dark-finished 17-inch alloy wheels shod in wider and low-profile Michelin Primacy 4 tyres. The WR-V Racer also gets a new dark red paint scheme with a contrast black roof, while there’s a custom body kit added to give it an aggressive stance.

Also Read : Honda WR-V, rival to Brezza, Nexon, breaks cover in new avatar

The body kit includes a lip on the front bumper, side skirts, and rear diffuser, all of which reduce the ground clearance even further. The chrome elements on the exterior have also been given a matte black finish, while you get a white and grey decal running across the doors with the “WR-V" branding. The rear sports a large wing and dual exhaust pipes to complete the look.

The Honda WRV Racer edition gets lowered coil spring suspension, new dark-finished 17-inch alloys, custom wide body kit, and more
The Honda WRV Racer edition gets lowered coil spring suspension, new dark-finished 17-inch alloys, custom wide body kit, and more
The Honda WRV Racer edition gets lowered coil spring suspension, new dark-finished 17-inch alloys, custom wide body kit, and more
The Honda WRV Racer edition gets lowered coil spring suspension, new dark-finished 17-inch alloys, custom wide body kit, and more

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tata Altroz Racer (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Racer
₹8.5 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Explore your Vehicle
Honda City Hybrid (HT Auto photo)
Honda City Hybrid
₹ 18.89 - 20.39 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Honda Amaze (HT Auto photo)
Honda Amaze
₹ 6.32 - 11.15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Honda Elevate (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda Elevate
₹11 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Honda City (HT Auto photo)
Honda City
₹ 11.49 - 15.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Honda Wr-v 2023 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda Wr-v 2023
₹8 - 10 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

Speaking on the special build, Yusak Billy, Sales & Marketing and After Sales Director - PT Honda Prospect Motor said, "Each Honda product line has a sporty DNA, especially for our Small SUV products such as the Honda WR-V. We are presenting a modified form of collaboration for the Honda WR-V RS with The Elite to give a sporty impression to visitors, especially our consumers, where this product can also be the choice of young people and active young families."

Honda has not revealed if the WR-V Racer has received any performance enhancements. In its stock guise, the subcompact SUV gets the familiar 1.5-litre naturally aspirated i-VTEC petrol engine tuned for 118 bhp and 145 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a CVT automatic gearbox. Power goes to only the front wheels on this urban SUV.

Also Watch: Honda Elevate SUV: First drive review

The WR-V Racer edition will hopefully entice younger buyers into Honda dealerships, which remains the target audience for the model. It’s unlikely that the Racer edition will make it to production even in limited numbers. Instead, the Indonesian buyers will have to make do with the WR-V RS variant that gets a few visual enhancements. That said, this should give several prospective ideas related to upgrades and personalisation after purchase.

First Published Date: 17 Aug 2023, 18:12 PM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
Portronics 51W Car Power 16 Car Charger with Dual Output (33W PD Type C Port + 18W USB A Port), Fast Charging Compatible with iphones 10/11/12/13/14, ipads 9th/10th generation, Galaxy Tabs & More(Black)
Rs. 449 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
67% OFF
IDELLA® Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey and Blue
Rs. 299 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
75% OFF
ZOTEXA Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Supar, Car Cleaning Brush, Supar, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey
Rs. 249 Rs. 998
Amazon_Logo
52% OFF
Duracell 65W Fast Car Charger Adapter with Dual Output. Quick Charge, Type C PD 45W & Qualcomm Certified 3.0 20W, Compatible for iPhone, All Smartphones, Tablets & More (Copper & Black)
Rs. 1,454 Rs. 2,999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.