Seeka Vatsal250 On Road Price in Ahmedabad

Seeka Vatsal250 On Road Price in Ahmedabad

Seeka Vatsal250 Left Side View
Seeka Vatsal250 Left View
Seeka Vatsal250 Headlight View
Seeka Vatsal250 Front Tyre View
Seeka Vatsal250 Model Name View
72,910*
*On-Road Price
Ahmedabad
Vatsal250 Price in Ahmedabad

Seeka Vatsal250 on road price in Ahmedabad starts from Rs. 76,560. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Seeka Vatsal250 STD₹ 76,560
Seeka Vatsal250 Variant Wise Price List in Ahmedabad

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
STD
₹ 76,559*On-Road Price
55 Kmph
70-80 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
72,910
Insurance
3,649
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Ahmedabad)
76,559
EMI@1,646/mo
    News

    Unlike previous iterations, the design patents reveal significant changes, suggesting that this motorcycle could be positioned as an entirely new product rather than a mere variant of the CB350.
    Honda 2Wheelers files new design patents based on CB350. Could be new Scrambler
    6 May 2024
    The Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z is the first of the new models planned to carry the new 'Z' suffix
    More bikes planned under new ‘Z’ brand starting with the Pulsar NS400Z: Bajaj
    4 May 2024
    Image used for representational purposes only.
    First Bajaj CNG motorcycle to be launched on June 18
    3 May 2024
    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z shares its engine with the Bajaj Dominar 400.
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z launched in India, priced at 1.85 lakh
    3 May 2024
    Bajaj Pulsar NS400 will use the same engine as the Dominar 400.
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400 teased, will launch on 3rd May
    3 May 2024
    Videos

    Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar NS400Z, its biggest Pulsar yet, in India as its new flagship model.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z launched at 1.85 lakh: First look
    3 May 2024
    Mahindra XUV 3XO prices start from ₹7.49 lakh for the MX1 variant and goes up to ₹15.49 lakh for the AX7L with petrol motor and automatic transmission.
Mahindra XUV 3XO review: XUV300 reborn with more zeal and style?
2 May 2024
    Mahindra XUV 3XO review: XUV300 reborn with more zeal and style?
    2 May 2024
    Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
29 Apr 2024
    2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
    29 Apr 2024
    Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar N250 at a price of ₹1.51 lakh (ex showroom), almost at the same price as its preceding version.
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 review: Better balance between performance and usability
15 Apr 2024
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 review: Better balance between performance and usability
    15 Apr 2024
    Bajaj Auto has introduced the 2024 Pulsar N250 motorcycle in India at a price of ₹1.51 lakh (ex-showroom).
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched: First look
10 Apr 2024
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched: First look
    10 Apr 2024
