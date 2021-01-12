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Storm ZXPriceRangeSpecifications
Tunwal Storm ZX Front Left View
1/12
Tunwal Storm ZX Right Side View
2/12
Tunwal Storm ZX Front View
3/12
Tunwal Storm ZX Headlight
4/12
Tunwal Storm ZX Back View Mirror
5/12
Tunwal Storm ZX Exhuast View
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6/12

Tunwal Storm ZX LI

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.24 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Storm ZX LI

Storm ZX LI Prices

The Storm ZX LI, is priced at ₹1.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Storm ZX LI Range

The Storm ZX LI offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Storm ZX LI Colours

The Storm ZX LI is available in 1 colour option: Blue.

Storm ZX LI Battery & Range

Storm ZX LI vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Storm ZX LI include the TVS iQube priced between ₹1.15 Lakhs - 1.71 Lakhs and the Bajaj Chetak priced between ₹96.5 Thousands - 1.39 Lakhs.

Storm ZX LI Specs & Features

The Storm ZX LI has Underseat storage, Passenger Footrest, Display and Low Battery Indicator.

Tunwal Storm ZX LI Price

Storm ZX LI

₹1.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,19,990
Insurance
4,412
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,24,402
EMI@2,674/mo
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Tunwal Storm ZX LI Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10 Rear :-3.00-10
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

Range
70-75 km
Max Speed
25 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Chassis
High Rigid Tubular Frame
Front Suspension
Hydrolic Suspention

Features and Safety

Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes

Charging

Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hours (100%)

Electricals

Battery Capacity
1.56 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lithium Ion
Tunwal Storm ZX LI EMI
EMI2,406 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,11,961
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,11,961
Interest Amount
32,428
Payable Amount
1,44,389

Tunwal Storm ZX Alternatives

TVS iQube

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Bajaj Chetak

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96,504 - 1.39 Lakhs
+12
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Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
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Simple Energy OneS Gen 2

Simple Energy OneS Gen 2

1.5 Lakhs
Storm ZXvsOneS Gen 2
Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta

1.17 - 1.8 Lakhs
+2
Storm ZXvsRizta
Ather Energy 450X

Ather Energy 450X

1.55 - 1.9 Lakhs
+2
Storm ZXvs450X

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