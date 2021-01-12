The Storm ZX LI, is priced at ₹1.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The Storm ZX LI offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Storm ZX LI is available in 1 colour option: Blue.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Storm ZX LI include the TVS iQube priced between ₹1.15 Lakhs - 1.71 Lakhs and the Bajaj Chetak priced between ₹96.5 Thousands - 1.39 Lakhs.
The Storm ZX LI has Underseat storage, Passenger Footrest, Display and Low Battery Indicator.