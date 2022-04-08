HT Auto
Bounce Infinity E1 vs Tunwal Storm ZX

E1
Bounce Infinity E1
STD
₹93,386*
*Ex-showroom price
Storm ZX
Tunwal Storm ZX
LI
₹90,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
Yes-
No Of Batteries
1-
Max Torque
85 Nm-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Push Button StartPush Button Start
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Motor Power
1500 w-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Water Proof Rating
IP67 (Battery)-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hrs-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
97,51890,000
Ex-Showroom Price
93,38690,000
RTO
00
Insurance
4,1320
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0961,934
Expert Reviews
0 out of 5
Verdict

