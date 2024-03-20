Triumph Rocket 3 Storm R & GT launched at 21.99 lakh, puts out 180 bhp

Triumph India has launched new Storm versions of the Rocket 3 GT and Rocket 3 R in the Indian market. They are priced at ₹22.59 lakh and ₹21.99 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. The Storm versions not only get cosmetic changes but there are changes to the engine output as well.

Both motorcycles get blacked-out elements and will still be offered in three colours Carnival Red with Sapphire Black, Satin Pacific Blue with Matt Sapphire Black and Sapphire Black with Granite. The intake cover is now blacked-out, the exhaust headers are hydro-formed and there are black anodised rear frame forging, swingarm guard, forks lowers and yokes, risers and handlebar clamps, RSU Rocker, seat finisher, footrests & hangers for rider and pillion, brake and gear pedals, levers, and side stand.

The engine stays the same so it is a 2,458 cc, 3-cylinder unit that is liquid-cooled. However, the power output has been increased from 165 bhp to 180 bhp at 7,000 rpm and torque output has seen a bump from 221 Nm to 225 Nm. Moreover, torque still arrives at just 4,000 rpm. The gearbox is still a 6-speed unit and Triumph is also offering a quickshifter as an option.

Triumph uses a 16-inch rear and a 17-inch front wheel for the Rocket 3. However, the design has been updated and it now has ten spokes. Because the wheels are now made up of aluminium, the unsprung mass has gone down.

Features on offer are a TFT screen, cornering ABS, traction control, four riding modes, all LED lighting with Daytime Running Lamp, Hill Hold Control, Cruise Control, Keyless Ignition and Backlit switches. Moreover, there is also a USB port to charge mobile devices. The GT variant also gets heated grips. Triumph offers a tyre pressure monitoring system and Bluetooth connectivity module as an accessory.

