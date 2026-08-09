In 2026 Hero Electric Nyx or Tunwal Lithino Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Nyx Price starts at Rs. 0.62 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Tunwal Lithino Li Price starts at Rs. 74,990 (ex-showroom price). The range of Nyx up to 130 km/charge and the Lithino Li has a range of up to 100-110 km/charge.
Nyx vs Lithino Li Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nyx
|Lithino li
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 0.62 Lakhs
|₹ 74,990
|Range
|130 km/charge
|100-110 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|2.58 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|4-5 Hours (100%)