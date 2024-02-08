Kinetic Green plans to sell one lakh E-Luna electric moped by 2025

Kinetic Green, which revived the iconic two-wheeler name Luna with the launch of the E-Luna electric moped in India, plans to clock one lakh sales by April next year. The EV maker, which has been revived to re-enter the two-wheeler segment with electric models, is aiming to grow its business with a turnover of ₹1,200 crore soon. On Wednesday, Kinetic Green launched the E-Luna electric moped at an introductory starting price of ₹69,990. It has a range of up to 150 kms on a single charge.

Kinetic Green hopes to encash the iconic Luna brand name in coming days to establish the business revived after years. According to the company officials, it expects the E-Luna electric moped to earn revenue of around ₹800 crore by the next financial year. Currently, the EV maker has a turnover of about ₹350 crore.

Bookings for the Kinetic Green E-Luna are already open for ₹500 while deliveries should commence in a few days through the EV maker's dealerships. The model will also be available on e-commerce platforms including Amazon and Flipkart, while the company will also be offering a host of accessories with the electric moped.

Talking about the prospects E-Luna electric moped has, Sulajja Firodia Motwani, CEO and founder at Kinetic Green said, “We are targeting to sell 1 lakh units of E-Luna next fiscal as we expect the company turnover to touch ₹1,200 crore next year." Most of these sales is expected to come from e-commerce platforms for which the electric moped could work as rides for delivery agents. The company expects to sell 50,000 units of E-Luna for this purpose.

In coming days, Kinetic Green also plans to expand the E-Luna platform to cater to different segments, including the electric scooter segment. Motwani said, “Our focus would however remain on the scooter vertical. We do not have any plans to get into the motorcycle segment."

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari was present at the event where Kinetic Green launched the E-Luna electric moped on Wednesday. Gadkari said, "What catches my attention about the E-Luna is not merely the fact of it reducing carbon footprint, but along with Tier 1 cities, the E-Luna is also aimed at providing e-mobility for Tier 2, Tier 3 cities and rural areas of India. This is where the real Bharat is."

The Kinetic Green E-Luna is powered by a 2 kWh lithium-ion battery pack promising a range of 110 km on a single charge. The model will be available in multiple variants with 1.7 kWh, 2 kWh and 3 kWh battery packs with the range extending up to 150 km on a single charge. It comes equipped with a 2.2 kW (2.9 bhp) BLDC hub motor with a top speed of 50 kmph. Kinetic Green offers the E-Luna in multiple variants with 1.7 kWh, 2 kWh and 3 kWh battery packs. The EV maker said its battery, motor and controller are all IP 67 rated making them water and dust-proof.

