Remember Kinetic Luna? Now get ready for E-Luna with bookings at 500

25 Jan 2024, 09:38 AM
The Kinetic Luna was a common sight on Indian roads in years gone by, providing a cheap and quick option for personal mobility in big cities as well as small towns across the country. Scooters and entry-level motorcycles may have eventually made the Luna extinct but the electric revolution is promising to help the name make a comeback. Get set for the launch of E-Luna next month with bookings all set to open at 500.

Kinetic Green recently announced that it will ride out the E-Luna in the country in the first half of February and that bookings for it will be opened from Friday onwards. Looking at nostalgia as well as increased preference for battery-powered two-wheeler options to work in favour of the E-Luna, the company is promising to make the model a viable choice for buyers in the market once again.

Much like how the Luna was a scooty that transcended the geographies of the country, Kinetic Green is confident of the E-Luna also finding customers in not just big metropolitan areas but even in rural expanses. “E-Luna is designed as a sturdy and durable EV, with the road conditions and driving requirements of consumers not only in metro and Tier 1 towns but for the tier-2, tier-3 cities and rural markets of India," said Sulajja Firodia Motwani, Founder and CEO of Kinetic Green. “t is designed to provide an efficient alternative to traditional petrol two-wheelers while addressing the evolving preferences of modern consumers."

The company has not revealed specific details about battery and range of the E-Luna but claims that the model will serve not just private customers looking to address their personal mobility requirements but can also serve as a convenient means for delivery for small businesses.

Kinetic Green has its manufacturing facility in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar and claims that it has a capacity to roll out up to 5,000 units each month.

