Kinetic Green E-Luna electric moped to be launched tomorrow: What to expect?

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Feb 2024, 15:32 PM
Kinetic Green, the EV arm of the Kinetic Group, is all set to revive the Luna in an all-new electrified avatar called the E-Luna. Here is what you can
...
Kinetic Green is all set to introduce the E-Luna electric moped in India tomorrow, February 7, 2024. The ‘Kinetic Luna’ is a legendary name in the two-wheeler space, especially if you were growing up in the 1980s and was once a household moped with a versatile use case. Kinetic Green, the EV arm of the Kinetic Group, is all set to revive the name in an all-new electrified avatar.

Kinetic Green E-Luna: Design

Kinetic Green commenced pre-bookings for the E-Luna on January 26, 2024, for a token amount of 500. Much like the original Luna, the new E-Luna gets a simple yet rugged design that’s most functional. The model gets a round halogen headlamp with a square nacelle around it, while the indicators get halogen bulbs as well. The model will ride on 16-inch wire-spoke wheels that should allow the electric moped to handle a variety of terrains with a ground clearance of 180 mm.

Also Read : Remember Kinetic Luna? Now get ready for E-Luna with bookings at 500

Kinetic Green E-Luna: Specifications

Kinetic Green is yet to confirm specifications officially but the E-Luna is expected to arrive with a 2 kW (2.68 bhp) mid-mounted electric motor that will come paired with a 2 kWh battery pack. The top speed is around 50 kmph, while the range is likely around 110 km (claimed) on a single charge. Reports indicate that the electric moped will get a more powerful 3 kW (4 bhp) motor option at a later stage that will increase the top speed to about 70 kmph. The range though is likely to reduce if not for a bigger battery pack.

The model will also come with a digital instrument console and a mobile app packing a host of connectivity features. Reports also suggest that the Kinetic Green E-Luna will get four riding modes - Eco, City, Speed and Sport.

Kinetic Green E-Luna: Expected Price

Prices for the Kinetic Green E-Luna are likely to be announced tomorrow and are expected to start from 80,000 (ex-showroom) onwards. This will make the model substantially cheaper than the brand’s recently launched Kinetic Green Zulu, which starts from 95,000 (ex-showroom).

Also Read : All-electric Kinetic Luna moped launch confirmed, likely to be called eLuna

Kinetic Green E-Luna: Rivals

The E-Luna will primarily compete against B2B offerings like the Okinawa Dual 100, Odysse Trot, BGauss D15, and even the Gogoro Crossover. On the ICE side, the E-Luna will revive the rivalry with the TVS Moped XL. The model should also find bigger acceptance in Tier II and III markets as a cost-effective solution to personal mobility, especially capable of handling rugged terrain.

First Published Date: 06 Feb 2024, 15:32 PM IST
Similar Stories
