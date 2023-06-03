HT Auto
All-electric Kinetic Luna moped launch confirmed; likely to be called e Luna

Kinetic Green, the EV arm of the Pune-based Kinetic Group is all set to resurrect the Luna model name for its all-new offering. A highly popular product back in the day, the Kinetic Luna is all set to make a comeback in the form of an electric two-wheeler and will be badged as the ‘e Luna’ upon arrival. Sulajja Firodia Motwani, Founded and CEO - Kinetic Green, recently confirmed the development on social media.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Jun 2023, 15:22 PM
The Kinetic Luna was a highly popular offering known for its easy rideability and low maintenance, Kinetic aims to replicate the same with an electric version
Motwani shared a picture of her father and founder of the Kinetic Group Arun Firodia astride the original Kinetic Luna. She captioned the image, “A blast from the past!! “Chal Meri Luna" and it’s creator.. my father, Padmashree Mr. Arun Firodia! Watch this space for something revolutionary & exciting from Kinetic Green….u r right …it’s “e Luna!!!"

While details are scarce about what shape and form the new Kinetic e Luna will take, it’s likely that the upcoming electric two-wheeler will be an entry-level electric moped, much like the original. The model is likely to be produced at the Kinetic Green facility in Pune. The company has two manufacturing facilities at the moment with the second unit recently inaugurated. The second plant is located in Supa, near Pune, and has been designed to produce one million electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers per year.

The upcoming Kinetic e Luna will be a rival to the several B2B electric two-wheelers on sale. Expect more focus on load-carrying capabilities than a pillion, with an adaptive design to suit different requirements. Much like the petrol-powered Luna, expect the e Luna to be rugged enough to tackle rough terrains. There’s no official word on the powertrain or range yet but we expect an announcement in the coming weeks.

Kinetic Green is banking upong the strong nostalgia of the Luna name that should help draw customers, at least at the start. However, the model will have to consistently deliver on range, performance and reliability to make a name for itself in today’s crowded EV market.

First Published Date: 03 Jun 2023, 15:22 PM IST
TAGS: Kinetic e Luna Kinetic Luna electric Kinetic Green Kinetic Group electric moped
