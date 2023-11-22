HT Auto
Ather confirms working on family electric scooter and new 450X. Check details

Tarun Mehta, Co-founder and CEO of Ather Energy has confirmed that they are working on a family electric scooter for the Indian market. The new electric scooter has already been spotted testing on public roads wearing a black and white camouflage and it will be launched in 2024. Apart from this, the brand has also confirmed working on an evolution of the 450 series electric scooter which will make its debut in early 2024.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 22 Nov 2023, 12:49 PM
2023 Ather 450S
Image of Ather 450 used for representational purpose only.
2023 Ather 450S
Image of Ather 450 used for representational purpose only.

The spy shots revealed that the family scooter has a very clean design with slim headlamp and tail lamp units. There is a grab rail and a long and wide seat which means there should be plenty of room for the pillion and rider to move around. There is a side step also for the pillion and a flat floor making it easy for the rider to store stuff on the floorboard.

The scooter uses alloy wheels which means there are tubeless tyres. There is a disc brake in the front but it is not clear whether the scooter will use a hub-mounted motor or a belt-driven one. As of now, all scooters from Ather are using a belt-driven motor. The primary rival to the Ather's new family electric scooter will be the TVS iQube. Ather says that they are ensuring that the new scooter will be affordable.

The other scooter on which Ather Energy is working is the 450. Tarun says that it is an evolution of the 450 series and it will come with a premium price tag. It is important to know that even though the current 450 series is priced on the higher side when compared to other electric scooters in the Indian market but then the 450 series is built well and has performance, features and handles great too. It is probably one of the best electric scooters for an enthusiast.

Also Read :Ather 450S electric scooter first ride review: A slightly toned-down 450X )

The new iteration of the 450 series will come with best-in-class features according to Ather. As of now, it is not clear what changes will Ather make to make the 450 series more attractive and justify a higher price tag.

