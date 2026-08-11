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DISCONTINUED

EARTH ENERGY EV Glyde Plus

₹92,000*
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000
Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus is discontinued and no longer produced.
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Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus Alternatives

Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

96,504 - 1.39 Lakhs
Glyde PlusvsChetak
Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
Glyde PlusvsMagnus Neo
Ather Energy 450S

Ather Energy 450S

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Glyde Plusvs450S
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Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus Key Specs

  • Speed iconSpeed
    90 kmph
  • Range iconRange
    100 km
  • Charging iconCharging
    5.5 hrs
  • MotorPower iconMotor Power
    1 kW
View All Glyde Plus SpecsView specs icon

Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus Variants

Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus price starts at ₹ 92,000 .
1 Variant Available
Glyde Plus STD
₹92,000*
3.2 PS
90 Kmph
100 km/charge
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
WhatsApp IconGet Variant Details

Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus Visual Comparison

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Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus
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Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSMAX TORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPERANGECHARGING TIMEMOTOR POWERCOMPARISON
Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus
Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus image
Rs. 92,000Onwards-26 NmScooters---Alloy100 km40 min-
Bajaj ChetakBajaj Chetak imageRs. 96,504Onwards
4.6149
-Scooters---Alloy153 km3 Hours-Glyde PlusVSChetak
Ampere Magnus NeoAmpere Magnus Neo imageRs. 86,999Onwards
4.635
-Scooters103 kg--Steel85 km5 hrs-Glyde PlusVSMagnus Neo
Ather Energy 450SAther Energy 450S imageRs. 84,341Onwards
4.72
22 NmScooters108 kgDiscDiscAlloy161 km5 Hours 30 Minutes5.4 kWGlyde PlusVS450S
Vida V2Vida V2 imageRs. 74,000Onwards
51
25 NmScooters125 kgDiscDrumAlloy165 km5 Hours 55 Minutes6 kWGlyde PlusVSV2
PURE EV ETrance NeoPURE EV ETrance Neo imageRs. 79,699Onwards--Scooters86 kgDiscDrumAlloy131-171 km4 Hours2.2 kWGlyde PlusVSETrance Neo

EV Travel Cost Calculator

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Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus Images

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Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus Image 5

Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus Colours

Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus is available in the 1 Colour in India.

Black

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Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus Specifications and Features

Max Power1 kW
Battery Capacity52 Ah
Body TypeScooters
Max Torque26 Nm
Charging PointYes
TransmissionAutomatic
HeadlightYes
Range100 km
Charging Time5-6 Hours
Max Speed90 kmph
View all Glyde Plus specs and features

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