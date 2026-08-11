Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus Key Specs
- Speed90 kmph
- Range100 km
- Charging5.5 hrs
- Motor Power1 kW
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus
|Rs. 92,000Onwards
|-
|26 Nm
|Scooters
|-
|-
|-
|Alloy
|100 km
|40 min
|-
|Bajaj Chetak
|Rs. 96,504Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|-
|-
|-
|Alloy
|153 km
|3 Hours
|-
|Glyde PlusVSChetak
|Ampere Magnus Neo
|Rs. 86,999Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|103 kg
|-
|-
|Steel
|85 km
|5 hrs
|-
|Glyde PlusVSMagnus Neo
|Ather Energy 450S
|Rs. 84,341Onwards
|22 Nm
|Scooters
|108 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|161 km
|5 Hours 30 Minutes
|5.4 kW
|Glyde PlusVS450S
|Vida V2
|Rs. 74,000Onwards
|25 Nm
|Scooters
|125 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|165 km
|5 Hours 55 Minutes
|6 kW
|Glyde PlusVSV2
|PURE EV ETrance Neo
|Rs. 79,699Onwards
|-
|-
|Scooters
|86 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|131-171 km
|4 Hours
|2.2 kW
|Glyde PlusVSETrance Neo
Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus is available in the 1 Colour in India.
|Max Power
|1 kW
|Battery Capacity
|52 Ah
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Max Torque
|26 Nm
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Headlight
|Yes
|Range
|100 km
|Charging Time
|5-6 Hours
|Max Speed
|90 kmph
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*Ex-showroom price
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