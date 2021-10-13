Distributor demand rockets for this EV maker

The EV maker from Mumbai, Earth Energy EV on Wednesday announced that it has received orders for more than 37,000 units from its distributors across 10 Indian states.

The company currently has its dealer network established in the 10 states including Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Orissa.

As per the company, the electric vehicle industry is expected to witness exponential growth in the span of the next five years. In order to meet the high demand, the company is also planning to expand its distributor network accordingly.

Rushii Senghani, CEO and Founder, Earth Energy, said, "We are focused on providing the commuters with a quality offering which is reliable with little to no downtime with regard to availability of spares. In this regard we have achieved 96 per cent localisation of all components including powertrain, structural and dynamic components, etc. In the last six months we have worked hard to set up our localised vendors, supply chain and distribution network and will be available across most markets by the middle of 2022. Our manufacturing is being optimised and we can manufacture 46,000 vehicles per annum using two production lines. We have an additional pair of two production lines which can be utilised as demand increases."

The company announced that it has already set up a manufacturing facility spanning over 20,000 sq. ft. located in Maharashtra. As per the company, this EV manufacuring facility is capable of producing 46,000 units on an annual basis. The EV maker is also looking forward to expanding the facility to an additional 20,000 sq. ft. area.