Ola S1 Pro and S1 Air get this special offer till 15th April. Check details

Ola Electric has announced new offers for its S1 Pro and S1 Air electric scooters. The brand is offering a cashback of ₹5,000 on select bank loans and EMIs. This offer is applicable only till 15th April. To get more information about this, we would suggest that you visit your nearest Ola Electric dealership as they would be able to provide more information about the offers that are currently running.

Ola Electric registered more than 53,000 bookings for its electric scooters in March 2024. With this, the OEM claims to have registered its highest-ever monthly sales volumes for the fifth consecutive month.

Also check these Bikes Find more Bikes Ola Electric S1 X 3 kWh 3 kWh 151 km 151 km ₹ 89,999 - 1.10 Lakhs Compare View Offers Seeka Vatsal250 1.25 kWh 1.25 kWh 80 km 80 km ₹72,910 Compare View Offers Seeka Smak 2.4 kWh 2.4 kWh 130 km 130 km ₹ 99,911 - 1.19 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Hero Electric AE-29 3.5 kWh 3.5 kWh 80 km 80 km ₹85,000 - 90,000 View Details Vida V1 3.94 kWh 3.94 kWh 110 km 110 km ₹ 97,800 - 1.26 Lakhs Compare View Offers PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro 3 kWh 3 kWh 150 Km 150 Km ₹99,999 Compare

The all-electric two-wheeler manufacturer also stated that it finished the last financial year with a record 115 per cent growth compared to the previous fiscal with 3,28,785 units compared to 152,741 units recorded in the previous financial year. The company also said that the overall electric two-wheeler industry grew by 30 per cent in the FY24 over the previous financial year with nine per cent EV penetration in March 2024.

Ola Electric also claimed that it continued to maintain its leading market share in March 2024 and recorded a 42 per cent growth in the January-March quarter of this year, over the previous quarter. In the last quarter,Ola Electric claims to have sold 119,310 electric scooters compared to 84,133 units sold in the previous quarter.

Also Read : Planning to buy an Ather Halo smart helmet? Know price, built, battery and more

As of now, the company only has three electric scooters in its portfolio. There is the S1 X, S1 Air and S1 Pro. The company filed for 205 patents during 2022-23. With this, the EV maker took pole positions, ahead of key competitors in India's EV market, including TVS, Suzuki, Honda, and BYD, according to data from Intellectual Property India. Ola Electric's R&D efforts span multiple locations, including India, the UK, and the US. The company has been primarily focusing on the design and development of new EV products and core components such as battery packs, motors, and vehicle frames.

First Published Date: