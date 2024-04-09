Planning to buy an Ather Halo smart helmet? Key things you should know

Ather Energy recently launched its Ather Halo range of smart helmets in India, while also launching the band's latest scooter Ather Rizta, which comes as the company's family-focused commuter EV after the sporty 450 range. With the Halo series of helmets, Ather aims to create a niche in the two-wheeler accessory market in India. With the rising demand for advanced technology-enabled products in the automotive space in India, Ather Energy is expecting to see a positive consumer response to its Halo series of helmets.

If you have an Ather scooter or planning to buy one and also have are plans to buy a Halo helmet as well, here are the key facts about this smart helmet.