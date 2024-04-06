HT Auto
Home Auto News Ather Halo Smart Helmet Launched At Ather Community Day. Check Price

Ather Halo smart helmet launched at Ather Community Day. Check price

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 06 Apr 2024, 15:26 PM
  • Ather Halo and Halo Bit are priced at 12,999 and 4,999.
Ather Energy has launched a new smart helmet in the Indian market at their Community Day. It is called Halo and is priced at 12,999. There is also Halo Bit which is a module that can fit into Ather's half-face helmets and it costs 4,999. People who are at the Community Day can get 50 per cent off on the helmets.

Ather Halo uses speakers from Harman Kardon so that they can deliver high-quality audio. The helmets come with WearDetect technology which can detect when the rider wears the helmet and it turns on and connects to the mobile phone automatically. The helmet can be charged via a proprietary wireless charger that can also be fitted to the boot space of the Rizta. Moreover, Ather claims a battery life of almost a week.

The electric two-wheeler has introduced a new feature called Ather ChitChat which enables helmet-to-helmet communication between the rider and pillion. The helmets will be offered in two colour options. The helmet will be connected to the scooter as well so the rider would be able to control it through the joystick on the left switchgear of the scooter.

Also Read : Ather Rizta family electric scooter launched, prices start at 1.10 lakh

Apart from this, Ather has also developed an ISI and DOT-rated custom half-face helmet, which will be available to all customers soon and will be compatible with Halo Bit. Swapnil Jain, Co-founder & CTO of Ather Energy said, “We wanted to transform helmets from a mere compulsion to an integral part of a fun, engaging ride. So we built the Halo, our first smart helmet which offers premium sound by Harmon Kardon and integrates our proprietary auto WearDetect technology and wireless charging. With Halo we made sure that the experience extends to the pillion with features such as ChitChat and music sharing. “

First Published Date: 06 Apr 2024, 15:26 PM IST
