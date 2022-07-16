New Vespa Primavera Pic Nic edition scooter breaks cover

HT Auto
Piaggio has rolled out a new special edition of its Vespa scooter for the UK market.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Jul 2022, 09:33 AM
Piaggio has rolled out a new special edition of its Vespa scooter for the UK market. The new scooter comes out as a special edition of the Vespa Primavera called Pic Nic edition. This scooter has been specifically designed for picnics goers. 

Building on the standard Primavera scooter, the scooter uses the name that's known since 1960s. It has been offered with a range of extra picnic-oriented additions on its outer body. It also gets a wooden picnic basket to the rear, which is intertwined with rattan weave. To help make your picnic that little more special, the basket also includes a removable cooler bag and waterproof blanket. Needless to say that these additions are included those who love to go out and soak up the sun.

(Also Read: Vespa rivaling Peugeot Django 125 special edition launched)

The scooter has been made available in two colour options - grey or pastel green. Both of these have been made available for purchase in the UK market. The scooter also boasts front and rear chrome-plated luggage racks, with a leather belt and a two-colour saddle, complete with a tiny Italian flag detailing.

These exterior feature additions do make the scooter look different from everything that's being offered in the market right now. The scooter will be made available with the UK dealerships in a 125 cc configuration for £4500 (equivalent to 4.2 lakh).

(Also Read: Vespa scooters get expensive in India. Check new price list here)

The Vespa Primavera PicNic is also available in various other iterations (50 cc, 150cc) in other international markets. However, it is unlikely to arrive in India anytime soon for obvious reasons.

 

First Published Date: 16 Jul 2022, 09:32 AM IST
Vespa Vespa scooter Vespa Scooters Vespa Primavera Picnic edition Primavera Picnic edition
