Vespa scooters get expensive in India. Check new price list here

Piaggio India announced a price hike for its Vespa and Aprilia scooters in India.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Jun 2022, 12:26 PM
Vespa Racing Sixties
Piaggio India announced a price hike for its Vespa and Aprilia scooters in India. Pricing for the Vespa SXL 125 and the SXL 150 now starts from 1,33,403 and 1,47,355, respectively. Here is the full revised price list for the Vespa SXL 125 and the SXL 150 scooters. 

- SXL 125: 1,33,403

- SXL 125 Racing 60s: 1,39,224

- SXL 150: 1,47,355

- SXL 150 Racing 60s: 1,53,023

Apart from the price revision, no other change has been introduced to the scooters. So the models remain unaltered in terms of cosmetic and mechanical details. 

(Also Read: Vespa collaborates with Justin Bieber for limited-edition scooter)

The Vespa SXL 125 and the SXL 150 continue to be offered in the same colour options - Azure Blue, Matte Black, Matte Red Dragon, Orange, and Pearl White.

Apart from this, the Vespa Racing 60s also continue to feature the same exterior paint scheme. The lower placed Vespa SXL 125 Racing 60s is sold in two paint options - Pearl White and Green. The higher displacement SXL 150 Racing 60s is sold in only one Pearl White paint option. Apart from this, Piaggio has also made the Aprilia scooters costlier in the Indian market. 

Meanwhile, Lambretta has also introduced its new G350 and X300 scooters recently at the Milan Design Week 2022. Both the new scooters will be available for purchase in Europe starting this month, however, they may not launch in India anytime soon. 

(Also Read: This Vespa 125 scooter is made of 1106 Lego brick pieces)

All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi

First Published Date: 15 Jun 2022, 12:20 PM IST
TAGS: Vespa Vespa India Vespa SXL Vespa SXL 125 Vespa SXL 150
